Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Marlon Byrd’s name is beginning to crop up in the trade rumors as the Phillies’ season continues to deteriorate.

The veteran right fielder hit his second home run in as many days and his team-high 18th of the season Sunday in a 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh.

However, Byrd says he is paying no mind to the trade talk. He was through that last summer when he was the subject of much trade speculation while playing for the New York Mets until they traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 27.

“You think about it a little bit the first time you go through it, but the second time now, you keep playing and are trying to win games for the Phillies,” Bryd said.

Byrd, 36, is having a solid season for the Phillies, hitting .266 with 52 RBIs in 87 games after signing a two-year, $16-million contact as a free agent in the offseason. Byrd realizes he could be an attractive commodity for a contender seeking right-handed power and that general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. would be willing to move him in the right deal.

”You stay, that’s a good thing,“ Byrd said. ”You go somewhere else, hopefully, this organization gets a great piece and you make it a better than before you were here.

“You know Ruben is going to do the right thing. You just don’t know what that is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-51

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-5, 2.98 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 7-5, 4.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee had his first rehab start with high Class A Clearwater shortened to two innings Sunday because of rain at Brevard County in the Florida State League. Lee did not allow a run while giving up one hit and striking out two. It was his first game action since being placed on the disabled list May 19 with a left elbow strain. He is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA in 10 starts this season.

--2B Chase Utley was voted by the fans to be the starting National League second baseman in the All-Star Game on July 15 at Minneapolis. It is the sixth All-Star berth of Utley’s 12-year career but his first since 2010 as he has been hampered by knee problems in recent seasons. Utley, 35, is hitting .286 in 84 games with six home runs, 40 RBIs, a .345 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage.

--1B Ryan Howard did not start against a left-handed pitcher but grounded out in the eighth inning. He went 0-for-7 as the Pirates swept the three-game series and is 3-for-33 in his last 10 games.

--LHP Cole Hamels (2-5, 2.98) will start Monday night at Milwaukee in the opener of a four-game series. He is 0-2 in five starts since his last win June 6 at Cincinnati. Hamels is 6-3 with a 3.93 ERA against the Brewers in 11 career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The results weren’t there to win the ballgame on my end, but me going up against him and how he did, it makes me feel good. You see the way he’s throwing the ball, you see his approach, his confidence. You’ve got to tip your cap to the guy. He was on and he was pounding the strike zone.” -- Phillies RHP A.J. Burnett on LHP Jeff Locke after a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6 and return to the rotation by mid-July.

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He will undergo testing July 7.

--LHP Mario Hollands (bruised right knee) was unavailable July 3-6. He is day-to-day.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeff Manship (strained right quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list June 1.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP B.J. Rosenberg

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.