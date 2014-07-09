Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Ken Giles threw another scoreless inning Tuesday as the young right-hander continues to entrench himself as a key cog in the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen.

Giles has made 12 appearances since being summoned from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 8.

The 23-year-old spent all of last season at Class A Clearwater where he landed on the disabled list twice but opened the 2014 season with Double-A Reading, where he struck out 29 batters in 15 innings while posting a 1.20 ERA.

Philadelphia promoted Giles to Triple-A on May and in 11 appearances, he struck out nine in 13 2/3 innings and had a 2.63 ERA when he got his first call to the majors after Mike Adams was placed on the 15-day disabled list with inflammation in his right rotator cuff.

Four days after joining the Phillies, Giles made his debut and hit 100 on the radar gun with his first pitch, to Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal. Grandl went on to homer off Giles but since then, he hasn’t allowed a run since.

“Kenny has done well,” Phillies pitching coach Bob McClure said. “He looks confident out there. He looks like he knows what he can do. To me, confidence is probably the biggest asset anyone can have.”

Giles has slid nicely into the Phillies’ set-up role and is a leading contender to take over as closer if right-hander Jonathan Papelbon is moved before the non-roster trading deadline.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 3-8, 4.48 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 9-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP B.J. Rosenberg was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, following the Phillies’ 9-7 victory at Milwaukee. Rosenberg appeared in five games for Philadelphia after being recalled on June 22. In two major league stints this season, Rosenberg went 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and walked seven while striking out nine in 12 innings of work.

--RHP Jeff Manship was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday night and will rejoin the Phillies on Wednesday at Milwaukee. Manship had been out since June 1 with a strained right quadriceps. He was 1-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 16 appearances before being sidelined by the injury.

--CF Ben Revere had two hits Tuesday and has now reached base safely in 15 consecutive games trying shortstop Jimmy Rollins for the longest streak by a Philadelphia player this season. During that stretch, Revere is batting .375 (24-for-64). His two-run double in the second inning gave him his first RBIs since June 14.

--RHP Ken Giles worked a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Brewers and has not allowed a run since June 12, when Padres C Yasmani Grandal homered in Giles’ first-ever major league at-bat. Since then, Giles has thrown 12 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out 17 batters and walking three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very encouraging. It took some patience and some good at-bats and big hits with men on base.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a 9-7 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent a concussion-impact test July 7 and will be re-evaluated later in the week, according to Phillies GM Ruben Amaro, Jr.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6, and he could return to the major league rotation by mid-July.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.