Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MILWAUKEE -- As the trade deadline nears, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be active sellers as they rebuild for the future by dealing several of their high-priced veterans.

Cole Hamels, though, is not likely to be one of them.

The 30-year-old left-hander has pitched his way into the rumor mill by posting a 2.87 ERA through his first 15 starts this season with 101 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings of work.

He also has $96 million guaranteed to him after this season -- $104 million if an option for 2019 vests automatically, making a move difficult but not impossible.

Manager Ryne Sandberg admitted that losing Hamels, who is only 30 years old, would be a tough blow to the organization.

“Pitching is the name of the game,” Sandberg said. “Pitching and defense. You can’t have enough pitching, depth in pitching. Not only at the major league but also the minor league levels, you need backups and you can’t have enough. That’s something we need to beef up here, throughout the organization.”

RECORD: 39-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 4-5, 4.82 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 6-5, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jimmy Rollins hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday; a two-run shot in the fifth off Brewers RHP Kyle Lohse that broke a 1-1 tie. The home run snapped an 0-for-20 streak at the plate for Rollins, who hadn’t homered since June 7.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez earned his first victory since June 18 with a season-high eight innings of work Tuesday. Hernandez held Milwaukee to a run on three hits and two walks while striking out three. He has held NL opponents to two runs or less in eight of his last 12 starts.

--CF Ben Revere went 0-for-4, snapping his streak of reaching base safely in 15 games. Including Wednesday, Revere is batting .353 (24-for-68) since the start of that streak, raising his average from .270 to .290.

--LHP Cliff Lee allowed three runs of four hits and a walk while striking out four in a minor league rehab start Wednesday for Class A Clearwater. Lee is scheduled to make one more start before he’s re-evaluated and is expected to rejoin the Phillies after the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did his job. Roberto was very good. (He was) down and ahead of the hitters.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said on RHP Roberto Hernandez after a 4-1 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and has been cleared to resume baseball activities.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6, and he could return to the major league rotation by mid-July.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He won’t be back before the All-Star break.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.