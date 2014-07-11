Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Philadelphia closer Jonathan Papelbon didn’t mince words when asked about the possibility of being dealt as MLB’s trade deadline approaches and the Phillies fall further behind in the National League East.

“Some guys want to stay on a losing team?” he said. “That’s mind-boggling to me.”

Thursday, Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said he wasn’t bothered by Papelbon’s comments.

“He never expressed to me that he’s been unhappy,” Amaro said. “Why wouldn’t players want to play on a contending team? It’s really rather simple.”

Papelbon’s 1.24 ERA and 22 saves in 24 opportunities (37 total appearances overall) make him a desirable asset for contenders looking for late-inning bullpen help, but with roughly $19.5 million left on a four-year, $50 million deal signed in Nov. 2011, Amaro may not find many trade partners.

Since joining the Phillies, Papelbon is 12-8 with a 2.36 ERA and 89 saves but Philadelphia, which made the postseason every year from 2007-2011, has not qualified for the playoffs since Papelbon joined the team and only once finished .500, going 81-81 in 2012.

“I came here for a reason ... and I say that because I‘m with a group of guys in the bullpen that can do very special things in the future,” Papelbon said. “I’ve been waiting for that, you know what I mean? It’s fun to be a part of that, it really is. We are there finally with our bullpen. So that aspect of it would kind of suck to leave. But at the same time, winning is the cure-all of cure-alls.”

While Papelbon suggested he’d waive his no-trade clause to join a contender, Phillies veterans Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins, also rumored to be on the trading block, have expressed a desire to stay in Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-51

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmerman, 6-4, 2.79 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 5-8, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan snapped a two game losing streak Thursday, holding the Milwaukee Brewers to a run on four hits with five strikeouts over seven innings of work. The only run Buchanan allowed was a solo home run by Brewers CF Carlos Gomez. The rookie has allowed no more than three earned runs in his last six starts.

--1B Ryan Howard hit his 15th home run of the season Thursday, a two-run blast of Brewers’ left-hander Wei-Chung Wang. Howard had two hits Thursday, his first multi-hit game since June 26. He has 16 multi-hit games this season.

--2B Chase Utley went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Thursday to finish the four-game series against Milwaukee 7-14 with two home runs, six RBIs and two runs scored. Utley is batting .305 (11-for-36) during the month of July.

--RHP A.J. Burnett goes for his first victory since June 20 on Friday while the Phillies will go for five victories in a row when the Nationals come to Citizens Bank Ballpark to wrap up the first half of the season. Burnett allowed three earned runs in each of his last three starts and four of his last five. He faced Washington once already this season, taking the loss after allowing eight runs on 10 hits and four walks over six innings June 14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good outing for him. It looked they were having a hard time catching up to him. He had a real good fastball. It was live. He mixed his pitches well.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg on RHP David Buchanan after a 9-1 win over Milwaukee on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and was cleared to resume baseball activities, although he remained out of action through July 10.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6, and he could return to the major league rotation by mid-July.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.