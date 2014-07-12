Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Grady Sizemore is again hitting the reset button on his career -- a career that once seemed so promising, but is now marked by uncertainty.

A three-time All-Star during eight seasons in Cleveland, he was so beset by injuries that he missed the 2012 and 2103 seasons. He signed with Boston this year but hit just .216 in 52 games before he was released on June 20.

The Phillies signed him to a minor league deal five days later, and he hit .283 in 11 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His contract was purchased by the big club on Thursday, and he made his Philadelphia debut Friday, going 1-for-4 in a 6-2 victory over Washington.

He is only 31, and the question now is whether he can ever be what he once was.

“It’s possible,” he told reporters before Friday’s game. “I definitely feel a little bit older than 31. But I think it’s just a matter of being gone for so long and trying to get back into shape. I think I’ll get there. I just don’t know how long it will take.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-51

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 7-6, 3.47) at Phillies (LHP, Cole Hamels 3-5, 2.87)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels beat Milwaukee 3-2 in his last start, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits, while striking out seven and walking two. It was his first victory in six starts, though he has pitched consistently well. He is 15-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 28 career starts against the Nats.

--RHP A.J. Burnett allowed two runs on five hits over 7 2/3 innings to beat Washington on Friday night, ending a two-game losing streak. Burnett, who struck out six and walked four, has won six of last seven decisions against the Nationals, improving his career record against Washington to 10-4.

--CF Grady Sizemore, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, went 1-for-4 in his debut with the Phillies on Friday. Sizemore, released by Boston on June 20 after hitting .216 in 52 games with the Red Sox, was signed to a minor league contract by the Phillies five days later. He hit .283 in 11 games at Triple-A.

--SS Jimmy Rollins hit two homers and drove in three runs to pace the Phillies over Washington on Friday night. It was his ninth career multi-homer game, and his first since he hit two at Washington on Aug. 1, 2012. Rollins has 11 homers this season, after hitting a career-low six in 2013. With 11 double-digit home run seasons, he tied Del Ennis for second on the team’s all-time list. Mike Schmidt had 16 such seasons.

--RHP Ken Giles pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Friday against Washington, and the rookie has not allowed a run since his first major league game, on June 12 against San Diego, a span of 12 games and 13 2/3 innings. He has allowed six hits while striking out 17 and walking three in that span. Of the 43 outs he has recorded in 14 major league innings to date, 18 have come by strikeout.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That decision’s already been made. I don’t know if it’s a fire, but there’s something going on, and hopefully it turns into a fire.” -- SS Jimmy Rollins, on the Phillies being sellers at the trading deadline.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and was cleared to resume baseball activities. He hit off a tee July 11 and will continue baseball activities at Single-A Clearwater during the All-Star Break, and eventually begin a rehab assignment.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6, and he is expected to be activated July 19. He is scheduled to throw up to 75 pitches in a rehab start July 15 for Class A Clearwater. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list July 10 to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Grady Sizemore.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.