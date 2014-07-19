Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

The Phillies are getting a key piece of their team back soon, as left-handed pitcher Cliff Lee will return from the disabled list on Monday and immediately rejoin the starting rotation.

“Everything looks good for Cliff,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Lee went on the 15-day disabled list with a left elbow strain on May 19 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on July 11.

He made three rehab starts for Class A Clearwater, where he went 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA. In 10 2/3 innings, Lee allowed 13 hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks.

“He gave up some runs, but he didn’t have any answers for why,” Sandberg said. “There’s no rhyme or reason, other than guys were up there hacking.”

Lee made 10 starts before his injury. He was 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA. In 68 innings, Lee had 68 strikeouts and only nine walks.

“The biggest thing for Cliff is stamina,” Sandberg said. “We’ll keep an eye on his energy level and make sure he stays strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-54

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 3-5, 2.93 ERA) at Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 9-6, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels (3-5, 2.93) has allowed three or fewer runs in his last nine starts. He allowed three hits in seven innings and received no decision in his most recent start against the Nationals on July 12. Hamels has a career record of 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 32 appearances, 31 starts, against the Braves. He received no decision in his last start against the Braves on June 16, despite throwing seven shutout innings.

--RHP A.J. Burnett (6-9) allowed 10 hits and six runs in five innings against the Braves on Friday. Burnett left after throwing just 77 pitches in his worst outing since allowing eight runs to the Nationals on June 4. He is now 5-13 in his career against Atlanta. Burnett had five strikeouts and moved into a tie with Dwight Gooden for 48th place on the all-time list with 2,293.

--3B Cody Asche extended his hitting streak to 10 games in an unusual manner. In the fourth inning, he lined a grounder that hit base runner Grady Sizemore. Asche was credited with a single. He picked up his first sacrifice fly of the season in the second inning. Asche is 12-for-39 (.307) during his 10-game streak.

--LF Grady Sizemore picked up two more hits on Friday. He is 5-for-16 over his last four games. He’s 5-for-13 at Turner Field and 7-for-19 against Atlanta.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. He made his third rehab start for Clearwater on July 14 and is scheduled to be activated on July 21 and will start against the Giants.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A.J. was having a hard time getting the third out. They clumped them together and put four runs and two runs up in that fashion.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, of RHP A.J. Burnett, who allowed 10 hits and six runs in five innings against the Braves on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw a simulated game June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6. He made his third rehab start for Clearwater on July 14 and is scheduled to be activated on July 21.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9. He will complete a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading and is expected to join the Phillies the week of July 21.

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and was cleared to resume baseball activities. He hit off a tee July 11 and will continue baseball activities at Class A Clearwater during the All-Star break. He began a rehab assignment with Clearwater on July 17.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 16.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Koyie Hill

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.

OF John Mayberry Jr.