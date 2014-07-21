Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- It will be interesting to see how many scouts are on hand to see Cliff Lee’s return from the disabled list Monday in Philadelphia against the San Francisco Giants.

If he hadn’t gotten hurt in May, the left-hander would likely be coveted by several teams in need of a veteran starter.

Now, most teams are probably leery about a pitcher coming off an elbow injury and guaranteed $37.5 million after this season.

Lee, who soon turns 36, will have two starts before the trade deadline. If teams need more time to evaluate him and his health, he could still go in a waiver deal after July 31.

The Phillies won’t just give away Lee, who is 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA. They want a decent return.

Lee is ready for the glare of the trade deadline.

”It is what it is. It’s out of my control,“ he said. ”I know it’s the trade deadline, and I know we haven’t played well this year and potentially guys could get traded and I‘m obviously one of those guys. I don’t know what to think other than that.

“Right now I‘m a Phillie, and I‘m going to try to help this team win. Hopefully, we can turn it around and get on a stretch and get up close to the trade deadline and next thing you know we’re closer to being back in it and it’s not an issue. But the next couple of weeks we’ll be able to tell.”

Closer Jonathan Papelbon has expressed his eagerness to be traded to a contender. Is Lee eager to move?

“No,” he said Sunday before the Phillies’ 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. “I‘m eager to just get back on the mound and help the team win. I’ve been out for two months now, and I‘m ready to just do my job.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-7, 3.86 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cliff Lee, 4-4, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee comes off the disabled list to face San Francisco on Monday night as the Phillies begin a seven-game homestand. He hasn’t pitched since May 18 because of a strained elbow, and he will have just two starts before the July 31 trade deadline, when his name is sure to come up. Lee, 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA before being hurt, is 5-0 with a 0.88 ERA lifetime against the Giants.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, previously 8-3 with a 3.32 ERA in his career against the Braves, didn’t fare well against them Sunday. He allowed a two-run homer by Chris Johnson in the third inning and then a three-run double by Tommy La Stella in third en route to an 8-2 loss. Kendrick lost his control in the third, walking two and hitting two more.

--CF Grady Sizemore batted leadoff again Sunday after going 3-for-4 Saturday, and opened the series finale against the Braves with the first of his two singles. He has hit safely in each of his six games with the Phillies after being released by Boston. Sizemore is hitting .417 (10-for-24 with the Phillies.

--1B John Mayberry filled in for Ryan Howard on Sunday and connected for his sixth homer of the season. It came off Braves LHP Alex Wood in the second inning. He finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout, and he committed an error on a botched pickoff catch.

--3B Cody Ashe struck out all four times up Sunday, matching his career high. He had a 10-game hitting streak stopped Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a tough year for me. I don’t know why. It’s just been a bad year. Guys have bad years. So far, that’s how it’s been.” -- RHP Kyle Kendrick, who is 4-10 with a 4.87 ERA after taking the loss Sunday in the Phillies’ 8-2 defeat against the Atlanta Braves.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw simulated games June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6. He made his third rehab start for Clearwater on July 14, and he is scheduled to be activated July 21.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9. He moved his rehab to Double-A Reading on July 18, and he is expected to join the Phillies the week of July 21-27.

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and was cleared to resume baseball activities. He hit off a tee July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 17.

--3B Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 16.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

