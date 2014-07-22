Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The return of 2008 Cy Young Award winner and four-time All Star Cliff Lee gave the Philadelphia Phillies a nice boost Monday night, but the left-handed ace might not be around for long.

With the Phillies 22 games out of a wild-card spot and the July 31 trade deadline looming, a franchise that is entering a big rebuilding process just might have to move one of its best players.

A number of scouts were on hand to check out Lee’s first start since May 18, as he subsequently was sidelined due to a left elbow strain. He wound up taking the loss as the Phillies fell 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants.

“I didn’t know how many scouts were here, and I don’t care about the rumors,” he said. “It doesn’t matter, my goal is to get out there and try to give the team a chance to win. Obviously, I didn’t do that as well as I would have liked, but it’s the first one back and I need to get back into a groove.”

Lee left plenty of room for improvement, as he gave up six runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings, raising his ERA from 3.18 to 3.67 in the process. Aside from a 1-2-3 first inning and fifth inning, the Giants had multiple hits off Lee in each of the other frames, getting on him early in the count.

The 12 hits allowed tied a career high for Lee, who gave up a dozen knocks on three other occasions, but not since doing so twice in 2012. He threw 90 pitches overall, 59 for strikes.

“I wasn’t locating that well, I was behind in the count more than I would like to be,” Lee said. “I think I spiked four fastballs in the first inning, which I don’t know if I’ve ever done that. I don’t know, I think it’s just getting the first one out of the way and get back into the swing of pitching every five days here.”

It remains to be seen if he will have that chance in Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 3-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 4-8, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee made his return to the rotation Monday night, giving up six runs on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 7-4 loss to the Giants. Lee, who was out since May 18 with a strained left elbow, tied his career high in hits permitted. His time with Philadelphia might be limited with the trade deadline approaching.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, slated to make the start Tuesday night against San Francisco, enters the game coming off his best performance of the season -- an eight-inning, one-run effort in a win over Milwaukee. That game snapped a personal three-game losing streak for Hernandez, who has decisions in his last eight starts (2-6). In his career, Hernandez, known as Fausto Carmona until 2011, is 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA in two career starts against the Giants.

--CF Grady Sizemore went 1-for-5 Monday night to keep alive his streak of getting a hit in each of his seven games with the Phillies. He is hitting .379 (11-of-29) since being promoted to the big league club on July 10 and subsequently taking over the leadoff spot. Sizemore began the season with Boston, but the Red Sox released him in June.

--INF Reid Brignac was activated from the disabled list Monday after a month-long absence caused by a left ankle sprain. Brignac, in his first year with the Phillies following stops with the Yankees, Rockies and Rays, is batting .258/.329/.409 while seeing time at both third base and shortstop.

--C Wil Nieves was also activated from the disabled list following a month-long absence caused by a strained right quad. Nieves is hitting .259/.273./407 in 54 at-bats over 14 games with the Phillies, mostly serving as the backup for Carlos Ruiz.

--OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was designed for assignment Monday to make room for the return of INF Reid Brignac from the disabled list. The 31-year-old veteran was hitting .163/.283/.204 in 98 at-bats over 67 games in his first season with the club.

--C Koyie Hill was outrighted off the 40-man roster to make room for LHP Cliff Lee’s return from the 60-day DL. Hill was batting .238/.273/.286 in 21 at-bats (22 plate appearances) over 10 games with the Phillies, which was an improvement on his .207 career batting average.

--UT Cesar Hernandez was sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room for Wil Nieves. The 24-year-old infielder was hitting .225/.282/.275 in 52 games (102 at-bats) in his second big-league season with the club.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Physically I felt good, I felt fine the whole way. I did get better as the game went on, but I wasted a lot of pitches early that just weren’t really competitive pitches.” -- LHP Cliff Lee, who came off the disabled list and took the loss Monday as the Phillies fell 7-4 to the San Francisco Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. He played catch for the first time in more than two weeks June 10. He threw a bullpen session June 24, then threw simulated games June 27 and July 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 6. He made his third rehab start for Clearwater on July 14, and he was activated July 21.

--INF Reid Brignac (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 20. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 16, and he was activated July 21.

--C Wil Nieves (strained right quad) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 19. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Phillies on July 2 and moved to Class A Clearwater on July 9. He moved his rehab to Double-A Reading on July 18, and he was activated July 21.

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and was cleared to resume baseball activities. He hit off a tee July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 17.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF John Mayberry Jr.