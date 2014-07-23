Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Amidst the rumors and speculation that come at this time of year with a team taking a downward plunge in the standings, the Philadelphia Phillies may have found a piece worth keeping for the future without even making a trade.

Grady Sizemore’s first comeback attempt after sitting out two seasons of baseball failed with the Boston Red Sox. But the former three-time All-Star has played -- and played well -- in every game since joining the Phillies on July 11.

“He’s enjoying the action and the reps,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Everything’s feeling better as he plays games.”

Sizemore didn’t get a hit for the first time in a Phillies uniform in Tuesday’s 9-6, 14-inning loss the Giants. But he’s batting .344 in eight games with Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old has been hampered by injuries since 2009. He played only 33 games in 2010 with the Cleveland Indians and 71 games in 2011 before missing all of ‘12 and ‘13.

But after getting cut by the Red Sox on June 18, Sandberg refused to thrown in the towel and instead signed a minor league deal with the Phillies on June 24. He hit .283 in 11 games at Triple A before earning his call-up.

The Phillies have struggled mightily to get any production from two of their three outfielders. Domonic Brown has hit just .227 with six homers in left field and is a defensive liability. Ben Revere, who has been the everyday leadoff man and center fielder for most of the season, is batting .296 but owns only a .316 on-base percentage, is slugging a measly.352 and also struggles defensively.

Marlon Byrd, among the league leaders with 19 homers and 57 RBIs, is one of the top hitters on the trade market and will likely be moved.

“(Sizemore‘s) defense is good,” Sandberg said. “He positions himself well and gets good jumps on balls. ... Still trying to get his legs underneath him on the basepaths.”

If he does, Sizemore -- once an experiment -- could be in the team’s future plans.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-57

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 11-7, 3.38 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-9, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF/1B Darin Ruf was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to replace OF John Mayberry Jr., who landed on the 15-day DL with left wrist inflammation. He pinch-hit Tuesday and grounded out. Ruf was demoted to the minors in late May after he went 1 for 10 in a brief stint with the Phillies. Shortly after that demotion, Ruf fractured his left wrist and hurt his knee after he ran into a wall chasing a foul ball. He returned to action earlier this month. The 27-year-old offers the Phillies power in the corner outfield or at first base, if they’ll play him. He hit .247/.348/.458 with 14 homers and 30 RBIs in just 293 plate appearances last season.

--LHP Cliff Lee felt fine Tuesday, one day after returning from a two-month DL stint with a strained left elbow. “Some ordinary soreness in his legs, which is normal,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Nothing with the arm at all.” Lee took the loss on Monday. He didn’t have his usual pinpoint control and allowed six runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. The center of much trade speculation, the 35-year-old will make one more start -- on Saturday vs. Arizona -- prior to the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31 at 4 p.m. EST.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. landed on the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday with left wrist inflammation. Mayberry, who last played on Sunday in Atlanta, is baseball’s current leader in home runs (three) and RBIs (11) as a pinch-hitter. He’s hitting .213 with six homers and 21 RBIs overall in 63 games. Mayberry, who has been on the trading block, likely won’t be traded now that he isn’t eligible to come off the DL until Aug. 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities, but couldn’t put the ball in play.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 22.

--C Carlos Ruiz (concussion-like symptoms) went on the seven-day disabled list June 27. He underwent and passed a post-concussion examination July 9 and was cleared to resume baseball activities. He hit off a tee July 11. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Clearwater on July 17.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Jeff Manship

CATCHERS:

Cameron Rupp

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF/1B Darin Ruf