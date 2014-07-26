Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Grady Sizemore is making the most of his opportunity with the Philadelphia Phillies.

A three-time All-Star with the Cleveland Indians from 2006-08, Sizemore had his career derail because of knee issues, and, as a result, the outfielder missed all of 2012 and 2013.

The Boston Red Sox gave him a chance to start the season before releasing him in June.

Now, he’s with the Phillies and showing he can still play.

“Everybody here has been very welcoming,” Sizemore said after the Phillies’ 9-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. “The more I play, the stronger I get. I just want to be in the lineup.”

In the win, Sizemore recorded his 1,000th career hit on a single in the first inning and finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

When hitting leadoff for the Phillies, Sizemore is batting .400 (12-for-30).

“He’s doing a nice job in the leadoff spot,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s a good contact guy. He’s a flexible guy for me.”

Sizemore received a standing ovation from Citizens Bank Park after his milestone hit.

“It’s exciting,” Sizemore said. “Hopefully there’s a lot more.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Josh Collmenter, 8-5, 3.64 ERA) at Phillies (Cliff Lee, 4-5, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee is scheduled to start Saturday night against the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park. Lee struggled in his highly anticipated return from the disabled list on Monday, giving up 12 hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings of a loss to the Giants. “I would expect some improvement there,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Knowing Cliff, a guy that knows about making adjustments from one outing to the next.” It was Lee’s first start since May 18 and he’ll be one of the biggest starting pitchers targeted at the trade deadline.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (5-10), Friday’s starter, threw 5 2/3 innings of three-run ball to earn his first win since July 8. The right-hander exited with the bases full, two outs and a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth. RHP Antonio Bastardo came in to finish the job, but promptly surrendered a grand slam to Alfredo Marte.

--1B Ryan Howard was out of the team’s starting lineup Friday for the third consecutive game. Before the game, manager Ryne Sandberg continued to say that he wants to see 1B Darin Ruf get some work at the position, while giving the struggling Howard a break. After the game, Sandberg indicated Howard would start Saturday night. “We have a right-handed pitcher throwing (against us),” Sandberg said. “I’ll make the lineup up. We’ll go forward. But I want him -- with a little bit of rest and some tweaking of his mechanics like he’s done the last couple of days -- to have a big game for us.”

--OF Domonic Brown went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBIs in the Phillies’ win Friday. Brown has struggled overall at the plate this season hitting .231, but is batting .322 with runners in scoring position. “He looks a little more freer up there, a little more level swing, more relaxed,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “A good swing of the bat tonight with the home run, which should really build some confidence.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A good win, all the way around. Some big offense up and down the lineup.” - Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after Friday’s 9-5 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot on July 23.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

LHP Cliff Lee

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Phillippe Aumont

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown