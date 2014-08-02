Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Ben Revere continues to have a fabulous year for manager Ryne Sandberg.

Going into Friday’s games, he was the hardest hitter in the National League to strike out (once every 12.52 plate appearances) and he had the best average of left-handed batters against left-handed pitchers at .348.

He was second in the league in singles (99), third in steals (30), tied for third in stolen base percentage (88.2), tied for fourth in infield hits (21) and among the top 10 in four-hit games, three-hit games and triples. Revere began Friday with a batting average of .306, seventh in the league.

“Ben is just peppering the ball,” Sandberg said. “He is squaring up the ball and using the whole field. We saw this last year for about six weeks. He really sets the table for the rest of the guys coming up.”

Revere had four hits against Washington in the first game of the series on Thursday. It was the third time this season he had four hits in a game.

He also swiped his 30th base of the season. His career high for steals in a season is 40.

Revere was 1-for-4 Friday in a 2-1 win over Washington as he collected the 100th single of the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-10, 4.15 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 6-5, 3.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Domonic Brown was in the originally starting lineup but was scratched since he was under the weather, according to manager Ryne Sandberg.

--LHP Cesar Jimenez was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He took the spot of LHP Cliff Lee, who went on the disabled list.

--LHP Cliff Lee went on the disabled list after Thursday’s game with a left flexor pronator strain. He pitched nearly two months earlier in the year with the same problem.

--RHP A.J. Burnett will start Saturday against the Nationals. A Maryland resident in the offseason, has made 23 starts this year and allowed 140 hits in 149 2/3 innings. He has given up 12 homers and opponents are batting .250 against him.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez started on Friday for the Phillies. He allowed just one unearned run in eight innings against the Nationals and got the win to improve to 6-8 as he lowered his ERA to 3.87. “He kept the defense on its toes,” said manager Ryne Sandberg.

--RF Marlon Byrd broke a 1-1 tie with a homer in the sixth against Doug Fister in the 2-1 win. “He has been one our steadiest offensive performers all year,” said Ryne Sandberg, the Phillies’ manager. Byrd has 21 homers and 10 homers in 10 games against Washington this year.

--1B Ryan Howard was in the starting lineup Friday after Darin Ruf got the start at first Thursday. Howard was retired in four trips to the plate.

--SS Jimmy Rollins, who had three hits Thursday, was robbed of a hit by new Washington second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera in the third inning Friday. He was 0-for-4 and is hitting .243.

--LF Grady Sizemore, who had three hits against Washington on Thursday, had another good game Friday. He doubled and scored in the second, walked in the fourth and singled in the sixth. “He is a sparkplug,” Marlon Byrd said of Sizemore. “He is showing flashes of Brady in the past.” Said manager Ryne Sandberg of Sizemore: “He makes everyone else better around him. He looks like he has some pop in his bat.” Sizemore has hit in 13 of 15 starts with the Phils. “The more at bats I get the more comfortable he get,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He has been one our steadiest offensive performers all year.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg on RF Marlon Byrd, whose homer helped his club beat the Nationals 2-1 on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) was placed on the disabled list July 31.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

RHP Phillippe Aumont

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown