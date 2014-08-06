Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. angered the team’s fans by failing to make a move at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Now he’s just confusing them.

During a radio interview Tuesday morning, he agreed that changes were in order, but said that he “wasn’t going to make a move just to make a move.” He went on to say that he would leave no stone unturned in trying to improve the club, and that the changes could come as soon as this month, or as far off as the offseason.

He seemed even less certain as to when the team might return to contention.

“We may have to step backward to step forward,” he said. “That’s also part of the plan here. We may not be contenders in 2015 and 2016.”

On Monday night, Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon told Comcast SportsNet that Amaro “basically said ... that he’s devoted to our fans and he’s devoted to put a winning product out there -- that we’re not going to be here to rebuild this organization, that we’re going to reload.”

So which is it -- rebuilding or reloading? Even Amaro doesn’t seem to know.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock 3-7, 4.93 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 5-5, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Wednesday against Houston. Buchanan, 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts for the IronPigs, impressed Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg with his poise and ability to make adjustments in an earlier stint with the major league club, but needs to consistently keep the ball down in the strike zone to be effective.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who had pitched to an 8.04 ERA over his four previous starts, worked seven glittering innings against Houston on Tuesday night, but was left with a no-decision. Kendrick, who retired the first 10 hitters he faced, allowed one run on five hits while striking out three and walking one. He carried a 1-0 lead into the seventh inning but issued a leadoff walk to Chris Carter. Carter scored the tying run on a single by Jon Singleton.

--1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-6 with a homer and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 2-1, 15-inning victory over Houston. Howard, hitting just .217, drove in the winning run by bouncing an RBI single through a defensive overshift in the bottom of the 15th. His homer came in the second off Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Howard has 21 RBIs against lefties this season, tying him with San Francisco’s Buster Posey for the most in the majors.

--2B Chase Utley ended an 0-for-18 slump with a single in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s victory over Houston. It was the only hit in four at-bats for Utley, who also walked three times. He also made his 887th career start alongside 1B Ryan Howard and SS Jimmy Rollins, which according to the Elias Sports Bureau is a major league record for most games started together by three teammates at those positions.

--RHP Hector Neris earned a victory in his major league debut Tuesday against Houston by working a perfect inning in relief, and was promptly sent down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to make room on the roster for RHP David Buchanan. Neris also recorded his first big-league strikeout, of Jake Marisnick.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was swinging the bat well. I think it was just a matter of time.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of 1B Ryan Howard, who had the game-winning hit vs. Houston on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (infected tonsils) missed his seventh straight game Aug. 5. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown