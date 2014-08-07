Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The stock of Philadelphia Phillies prospect Maikel Franco is on the rise, but a promotion to the major leagues does not appear to be imminent.

The 21-year-old third baseman hit .343 with four homers and 23 RBIs in July for Triple-A Lehigh, and his numbers for the season stand at .244-9-57.

When Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg was asked Wednesday before his team’s 10-3 win over the Houston Astros if there was any talk within the organization about promoting Franco before rosters are expanded Sept. 1, he said no.

“I think it’s beneficial right now that he plays as much as he can play, no question about it -- just for the experience, the at-bats, for development,” Sandberg said. “No question -- the more he can play, the better.”

Sandberg did allow that Franco is “making some strides and he is putting together some at-bats and some weeks of good contact.” All those things, the manager added, are “definitely steps in the right direction.”

If and when Franco is promoted, Sandberg said, “The best scenario would be that he’d be coming here with a lot of confidence and with positive results.”

However, he is not coming just yet.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh 4-9, 3.32 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Roberto Hernandez 6-8, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cliff Lee, on the disabled list with a strained elbow for the second time this season, will undergo an MRI exam within a couple days, according to manager Ryne Sandberg. Lee is not expected to pitch again this season.

--OF Domonic Brown missed his eighth consecutive start because of infected tonsils. He did enter Wednesday’s game against Houston as a defensive replacement, and flied out in his only at-bat.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez, who starts Thursday against Houston, beat Washington 2-1 in his last start. He went eight innings and allowed one unearned run on five hits while striking out three and walking one. It was the third consecutive victory for Hernandez, who has yielded six earned runs in his past 28 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against Houston.

--RHP David Buchanan, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill the spot in the rotation vacated when Cliff Lee was lost (likely for the season) to an elbow injury, went 6 1/3 innings to earn the victory Wednesday against Houston. While Buchanan (6-5) allowed nine hits, he maintained his composure (as he did in his earlier stint with the major league club) and kept the damage to a minimum. He surrendered three runs, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

--1B Ryan Howard went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs in Wednesday’s victory over Houston, making him 4-for-10 with four RBIs in two games against the Astros. Howard went 1-for-25 on a seven-game road trip, going hitless in his last 14 at-bats. However, he drove in both Philadelphia runs in Tuesday’s 2-1 victory, including the game-winner with a single in the 15th inning, and on Wednesday, he doubled home the first two runs in a five-run first inning.

--2B Chase Utley went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against Houston. The homer was the 10th of the year for Utley, giving him double digits in homers for the 11th straight season. The last second baseman to have 10 or more in 11 consecutive seasons was Jeff Kent, who did so in 12 straight (1997-2008). Utley, mired in a 1-for-20 slump before Wednesday, nonetheless has eight hits in his last 16 at-bats with runners in scoring position. He is hitting .296 this season in such situations.

--CF Ben Revere went 4-for-5 with a triple and two runs in Wednesday’s victory over Houston. The hit total equaled his career high. It was also his fourth game of four hits or more this season, equaling the most in the majors. He is batting .381 over his last 35 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just kind of getting in a rhythm. Usually, one day I’ll be good, the next day kind of fall back. ... It’s just see it, hit it. Luckily, I’ve been finding the right holes in the defense.” -- CF Ben Revere, who went 4-for-5 Wednesday as the Phillies routed the Houston Astros 10-3.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (infected tonsils) missed his eighth consecutive start Aug. 6, though he appeared as a sub Aug. 5-6. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Roberto Hernandez

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown