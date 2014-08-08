Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Thursday that it is “a possibility” that Cuban right-hander Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez will be called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley when the rosters expand Sept. 1. And that if he is, he will be used exclusively out of the bullpen.

The 27-year-old Gonzalez, signed as a free agent in August 2013, struggled in spring training this year and was placed on the 60-day disabled list with what was described as shoulder tendinitis.

He has since pitched for three of the Phillies’ minor league affiliates, going 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA in eight games for Class A Clearwater (three of them starts), 0-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 11 games for Double-A Reading (all out of the bullpen) and 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in three games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley (again, out of the ‘pen).

Sandberg said the idea now is to “see how he does there” before determining if he will be recalled.

“I think he would be a name that would come up, later on this season,” the manager said.

And Sandberg envisions Gonzalez’s role “on the short term” as being “more of a reliever,” given his fastball-changeup repertoire.

“He has another pitch,” the manager said, “but basically (he has) two pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-63

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon 10-9, 4.12 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 6-11, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Friday’s starter, absorbed an 11-0 loss to Washington in his last start, going five innings and allowing seven runs on eight hits, while striking out four and walking two. He is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season, 5-7 with a 3.89 ERA in 22 starts against them in his career.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday after RHP Roberto Hernandez was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, went six innings while earning a no-decision against Houston. O‘Sullivan caught a 3:45 flight from Toledo, where the IronPigs were scheduled to face the Mud Hens, and arrived at Citizens Bank Park at 6, an hour before he made his second major league start of the season. He allowed three runs in the first on back-to-back homers by Chris Carter and Marc Krauss, then yielded another two-run homer to Carter in the third. In all he was charged with five runs on seven hits, while striking out four and walking two.

--RHP Roberto Hernandez was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday for two players to be named later. Hernandez was 6-8 with a 3.87 ERA in 23 games for the Phillies this season, 20 of them starts.

--1B Ryan Howard hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning Thursday night, propelling the Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros. The slam was the 13th of his career, extending his franchise record and his 18th of the season. Howard, who also had the game-winning single in the 15th inning of Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over the Astros, went 5-for-14 in the three-game set, after a 1-for-25 road trip.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon converted his 27th save of the season and his 94th as a Phillie, tying Tug McGraw for fifth place on the team’s all-time list. He has converted 94 of 108 save opportunities (87 percent), best in franchise history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really wasn’t trying to hit a home run. Really I was trying to get one run across, trying to find a way -- have a good at-bat, battle, try to get Marlon (Byrd) up to the plate. It worked out.” -- Phillies 1B Ryan Howard after hitting a grand slam in a 6-5 win over Houston on Thursday .

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (infected tonsils) missed his ninth consecutive start Aug. 7, though he appeared as a sub Aug. 5-7. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will instead rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown