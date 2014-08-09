Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Earlier this week, Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard had a little message for reporters.

“I think you guys forget what I’ve done,” he told reporters.

That has been easy to do, as he has struggled through a dismal season. But Howard, the 2006 National League MVP and a three-time All-Star, has offered some reminders this week of what he once was. The first came on Tuesday -- the very night he mentioned journalists’ amnesia -- when he homered and singled home the decisive run in the 15th inning of a 2-1 victory over Houston.

On Thursday, he hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, as the Phils rallied for five runs to beat the Astros once again. And the fans, who have booed him often this season, on this occasion demanded a curtain call. Howard obliged, though he later called the frequent catcalls “unfortunate.”

He went 0-for-3 with a walk against the Mets on Friday, and 5-for-17 in the first four games of a seven-game homestand. But he is only hitting .219 this season (albeit with 18 homers and 71 RBIs), and he turns 35 in November, leading some to wonder if his career might be nearing an end.

Manager Ryne Sandberg tried to sound a hopeful note Thursday night, after Howard beat the Astros with his slam.

“He’s been making better contact,” he said. “Even the outs on the road trip (when Howard went 1-for-25), he was putting the ball in play. He’s stinging the ball. This series he’s been able to connect on some balls, and he’s really got to be gaining some confidence.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Dillon Gee 4-4, 3.73 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 6-6, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Saturday’s starter, allowed one unearned run over seven innings in his last start, against Washington, but was nonetheless tagged with a 4-0 loss. That ended a personal three-game winning streak. He has surrendered just two earned runs over his last four starts, a span of 30 innings. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four starts against the Mets this season, 8-14 with a 4.19 ERA in 30 career starts against them.

--RHP A.J. Burnett lost his third straight decision Friday against the Mets, allowing five runs on a season-high-tying 11 hits over six innings. Burnett, who struck out eight and walked two, allowed four runs on six hits in the fourth inning, then surrendered a solo homer to Travis d‘Arnaud on a high changeup in the fifth. Burnett is 0-2 in three starts against the Mets this season, and has allowed 17 runs and 24 hits in 18 innings, an ERA of 8.50.

--CF Ben Revere went 2-for-4 Friday against the New York Mets. He is batting .388 in 37 games since June 26, and leads the majors in hits and average over that span. He has had two or more hits in 19 of those games.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 3-for-4 with his 22nd homer of the season in Friday’s loss to the Mets. Byrd, who has gone 5-for-11 while hitting safely in his last three games, is two homers away from his career high, which he established last year while playing for the Mets and Pirates. His 22 homers are also second among National League right fielders to the 27 of the Miami Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton.

--RHP Justin DeFratus pitched a scoreless inning Friday against the Mets. Since his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on May 25, he has gone unscathed in 27 of his 33 appearances. The bullpen as a whole logged three scoreless innings Friday, and has not allowed a run over its last 16 2/3 innings. It is the reliever’s second-longest scoreless stretch of the season. They went 17 1/3 innings without permitting a run in May.

--OF Domonic Brown has not started the last 10 games, but manager Ryne Sandberg said Friday that that’s not so much because of Brown’s infected tonsils as the fact that he has been happy with the play of Grady Sizemore, who has been starting in Brown’s place in left field. Brown struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Friday against the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s got movement with his fastball both ways. He throws a lot of fastballs but he changes speeds with them, making it difficult to gauge the velocity.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, of Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, who struck out six without walking a batter Friday to beat the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (infected tonsils) missed his 10th consecutive start Aug. 8, though he appeared as a sub Aug. 5-8. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will instead rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown