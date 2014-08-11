Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It’s been quite the rollercoaster week for Ryan Howard.

The Phillies first baseman went from boos to a curtain call on Thursday when he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 6-5 win over the Houston Astros.

On Sunday, Howard shook off more boos earlier in the game by hitting a walk-off single to give the Phillies’ a come-from-behind 7-6 win over the New York Mets.

It was the second time the opposition intentionally walked second baseman Chase Utley this week to get to Howard, and it was the second time Howard made the opposition pay with a walk-off single.

“Listen, Ryan’s been driving in runs for a long time,” Utley said. “He had a knack for driving in runs and big runs. I want him up anytime there are runners on base.”

Howard was 0-for-4 before his game-winner.

“You’re only as good as your next at-bat,” Howard said. “I forgot about everything else that happened previously in the game and just wanted to try to win that at-bat.”

Howard, who is signed to a five-year, $125 million deal, has been highly scrutinized for his low batting average (.218) and high strikeout total (136).

Maybe this clutch streak gets him going?

“That’s big on the confidence right there with the intentional walk and coming through,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s been in those situations before as far as big moments, driving in runs, getting RBIs. Once again, the right guy at the right place.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jonathon Niese, 5-8, 3.41 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-5, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan is scheduled to start Monday against the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. In his first start back with the Phillies since July 10, Buchanan pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball to beat the Astros on Aug. 6. Buchanan is taking Cliff Lee’s (strained left elbow) spot in the rotation. Buchanan faced the Mets on May 29 and allowed four runs (three earned) in 6 2/3 innings for his first major league loss.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, Sunday’s starter, was roughed up over five innings of work, allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in a no-decision against the Mets. “He could’ve used better defensive help early on,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He fell behind in counts and had to throw balls over the plate, and they happened to be elevated.” Kendrick is 5-11 on the season with a 4.88 ERA.

--RHP Jerome Williams was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Sunday. Williams has pitched for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros this season, going 2-5 in 28 games (two starts) with a 6.71 ERA. RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was designated for assignment to make room for Williams on the 25-man roster. “We needed another arm, and he’s a guy who has pitched in the big leagues, so we want to take a look at him,” manager Ryne Sandberg said of Williams.

--1B Ryan Howard went 1-for-5 with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning on Sunday in the Phillies’ 7-6 win. It marked Howard’s 11th career walk-off RBI and 24th go-ahead RBI this season. “He’s been in those situations before as far as big moments, driving in runs, getting RBIs,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Once again, the right guy at the right place.”

--2B Chase Utley went 3-for-4 with a triple and homer on Sunday in the Phillies’ 7-6 win. Utley fell a double shy of hitting for the cycle and is 10 for his last 20. “With Chase, I think maybe just getting here at home and getting off to a roll here,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Right now he’s got a real short stroke.”

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Jerome Williams, who was claimed off waivers from Texas, on the 25-man roster. He had a 6.94 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched with the Phillies this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys are going to continue to fight and battle. We came up a little short (Saturday night), but to come back and fight back, we talked about playing with character and pride, not only that, it’s more fun and it creates some excitement.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after Sunday’s walk-off win over the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Domonic Brown (infected tonsils) missed his 10th consecutive start Aug. 8, though he appeared as a sub Aug. 5-8. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will instead rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Jerome Williams

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown