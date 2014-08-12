Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- When the Phillies called up Darin Ruf on July 22 and then gave the first baseman/outfielder back-to-back starts instead of a slumping Ryan Howard back on July 24-25, many were wondering if manager Ryne Sandberg was going to start a platoon at first base.

Instead, Ruf has been mostly a bench piece over the last few weeks, though he earned his seventh start since that call-up against lefty Jon Niese and the Mets on Monday -- albeit as a left fielder.

“I kinda think I‘m going to get some action against some lefties, so I was ready to go today,” he said. “It was nice to get in there.”

Though his two-run home run in the fourth inning provided the Phillies’ only offense over the first eight innings of the game, Ruf was still removed for pinch-hitter Grady Sizemore to begin the ninth.

“That’s baseball,” he said. “They had a righty on the mound and Grady’s swinging it well, so look at the matchups. That’s why I started today because a lefty was pitching. You play the matchups and hope it works out.”

Ruf has shown he can hit the ball -- especially at Citizens Bank Park, where his .929 OPS in 63 games at the stadium since Sept. 4, 2012 ranks 14th in MLB amongst players with at least 200 plate appearances at home. Away from CBP is a different story, as he’s hitting just .205 with a .663 OPS in road games for his career.

But hitting well with consistent playing time is one thing; doing it when only playing every few days is something else entirely.

“Talking to some of the guys that have done it over the years, it’s really important to keep the same routine every day in the cage,” he said. “It’s really easy to try to experiment and tinker with things and you can’t because the second you do that, things are off in the game. You have to be really consistent and stay really in tune to what you’re doing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 2-5, 6.71 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-8, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan went six-plus innings on Monday afternoon in a start against the Mets, taking the loss to drop his record to 6-6. The rookie pitcher gave up three runs (all earned) in six innings, with five strikeouts against just one walk; he had only allowed one run and three hits through the six innings before running into trouble to start off the seventh. He’s allowed three earned runs or fewer in 10 of his 12 starts this season, and each of his last eight.

--RHP Jerome Williams was announced as Tuesday’s starter after Monday afternoon’s loss. The Phillies claimed Williams off waivers on Sunday from Texas, designating Sean O‘Sullivan for assignment in a corresponding move. In 28 combined games this season (two starts) with both Houston and Texas, Williams is 2-5 with a 6.71 ERA.

--2B Chase Utley was given the day off on Monday, but would enter the game in the ninth inning to pinch hit. With the Phillies down 5-2, Utley’s ground-rule double to right field got him his 30th RBI of the season and improved his average to .289. It was Utley’s 20th career pinch hit (20-for-57, .351), with eight of those hits going for extra bases.

--LF Darin Ruf doubled his home run and RBI totals on Monday with one swing, a two-run shot to straightaway center. In 63 games at Citizens Bank Park since his Sept. 4, 2012 debut, Ruf has a .929 OPS; that’s the 14th best in the majors over that stretch for players with at least 200 plate appearances at home.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was designated for assignment on Sunday following one start in which he gave up five runs in six innings on Aug. 7 as a fill-in for the traded Roberto Hernandez. In two games this season (both starts), O‘Sullivan was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA.

--OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was signed to a minor league contract. Gwynn had been designated for assignment in July after appearing in 67 games for the Phils this season. He hit .163 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and 14 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a nice job. He showed the ability to make adjustments out there and not get too flustered. That’s one of the traits he’s showed since he’s been here, he seems to really compete through his outings.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, of rookie starting pitcher David Buchanan, who gave up just one run and three hits through the first six innings, but then ran into trouble in the seventh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Jerome Williams

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown