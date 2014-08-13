Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg was happy for the opportunity to get Ryan Howard into the lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday in the opener of a two-game interleague series at Angel Stadium.

“Get Howie off his feet, but also give him four at-bats,” Sandberg said. “The luxury of an American League game with a DH ... yeah.”

Howard went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. In 11 career games as the DH, including Tuesday, Howard has three homers and 10 RBIs.

It might’ve been a glimpse into Howard’s future. Howard has been hampered by a variety of injuries the past couple of years, and he will turn 35 in November.

Howard is still signed for two more seasons with the Phillies at $25 million per season, making him difficult to trade. However, it is likely the Phillies will exercise their buyout option for the 2017 season, giving Howard an opportunity to look at American League teams when he is 37.

Darin Ruf, filling in for Howard at first base, went 2-for-3 Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-12, 4.29 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 12-7, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Ben Revere leads the majors with 61 hits since June 26, while his .367 (61-for-166) average during that time ranks second in the majors. He also has 12 stolen bases during that span, tied for fourth in the big leagues. Revere went 1-for-4 Tuesday in the Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Angels.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. O‘Sullivan, who was 0-1 with a 6.94 ERA in two starts for the Phillies this season, was designated for assignment on Sunday when the club signed RHP Jerome Williams.

--RHP Jerome Williams gave up two runs on five hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings against the Angels on Tuesday, getting a no-decision. It was his first start with the Phillies, who signed him after he was released by the Rangers. The Phillies are Williams’ third club this season. He began the season with the Astros.

--RHP A.J. Burnett will start Wednesday against the Angels. Burnett has not won in his past five starts, going 0-4 with one no-decision. His last win came July 11 vs. Washington. He is 2-3 with a 4.81 ERA in nine career starts against the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jerome did a nice job, but we wanted to keep him around 75, 80 pitches. He hadn’t pitched in 12 days, and had just given up a home run and a hard-hit ball. And his velocity had dropped from 91 (mph) to 88. But we couldn’t finish out the sixth inning.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, who replaced RHP Jerome Williams with one out in the sixth inning Tuesday with one run in. The Los Angeles Angels added six more runs in the inning en route to a 7-2 win.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown