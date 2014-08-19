Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Ben Revere has been derided as a singles hitter, as a guy who doesn’t walk nearly enough to warrant hitting atop a lineup.

And if it has become easy to ignore the last-place Phillies, it is becoming more and more difficult to dismiss Revere’s accomplishments.

He went 2-for-5 Monday against Seattle, raising his average to .315. That leaves him second in the National League to Colorado’s Justin Morneau (.323).

“He’s been fun to watch,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He’s been a sparkplug for us. He’s been getting on base. He’s shown what he can do.”

Revere is batting .377 over 46 games since June 26, the majors’ best mark, raising his average from .270. While he still has only walked 10 times this season, his on-base percentage now stands at .332. And he has been doing all this despite playing on a sore ankle.

He told reporters before Monday’s game the injury has not bothered him as much as it might seem, but Sandberg wonders if it might not be helping Revere in some respects.

“Maybe he’s keeping his feet quieter in the box; who knows?” the manager said. “But he’s a contact hitter, and he’s spraying the ball around. He’s finding holes. He’s hitting with a lot of confidence and utilizing up the middle real well, where there’s a big hole. He’s doing a lot of things with the bat, and it’s fun to watch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma 11-6, 2.72 ERA) at Phillies (A.J. Burnett 6-13, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett lost to the Los Angeles Angels in his last start, giving up four runs on five hits over six innings of work, while striking out four and walking four. In all he has dropped his last five decisions, with his last victory coming on July 11 over Washington. He is 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA in nine career starts against Seattle.

--RHP Jerome Williams went seven strong innings to beat Seattle on Monday night, his first decision in two starts as a Phillie. Williams allowed one run on three hits, while striking out four, walking three and hitting a batter, and afterward credited C Carlos Ruiz for his success, saying he got him to move the ball around and trust his stuff. Williams admitted he was “hard-headed” earlier in the season, when he was sent packing after unsuccessful stints with Houston and Texas, but vowed to work in concert with Ruiz the rest of the season.

--SS Andres Blanco hit his first homer in over three years on Monday night, a three-run shot, as Philadelphia beat Seattle. Blanco, who started for Jimmy Rollins, was appearing in his 19th game for the Phillies, after beginning the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He had missed the entire 2013 season while recovering from surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, and had last homered while playing for the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2011, against the Miami Marlins. He has homered four times in seven major league seasons, while playing for four teams.

--CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 Monday against Seattle, and is hitting .377 over 46 games since June 26, best in the majors. Revere has raised his average from .270 to .315 in that span, and is second in the National League batting race, trailing only Colorado’s Justin Morneau (.323). Revere also stole his 36th base in 41 attempts Monday night.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Monday against Seattle and saw a seven-game hitting streak come to an end. Utley, hitting .286 this season, batted at a .385 clip during that streak (10-for-26). He went 0-for-1 with a runner in scoring position Monday, but has 12 hits in his last 24 at-bats in such situations. Overall, he is batting a team-best .309 with runners in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m doing things I’ve never did before this year. He has confidence in me to do it, and I have confidence to go out and do it.” -- RHP Jerome Williams, crediting C Carlos Ruiz for his success.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He will begin a rehab assignment Aug. 19 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown