Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Rookie reliever Ken Giles impressed the Philadelphia Phillies since he arrived from the minor leagues in June, but never more than he did in the eighth inning of Monday night’s 4-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Giles struck the dangerous Robinson Cano out on three pitches -- all sliders -- with runners at second and third, then fanned Mariners cleanup hitter Kendry Morales to end the inning.

For the season, Giles is 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 27 appearances, and has struck out 41 in 28 1/3 innings. Manager Ryne Sandberg continues to marvel not only at the rookie’s composure, but at how far his slider has come since spring training. That has given Giles a good secondary pitch to complement a fastball routinely clocked at well above 90 mph.

Before, Sandberg said, Giles’ slider was “a little bit more of a loopy pitch.” But now, the manager said, “He’s throwing it hard. It looks like the fastball to the hitters.”

And Giles, used as a set-up man for Jonathan Papelbon at present, has the look of a guy who could be a closer down the line.

“He keeps his composure out there,” Sandberg said. “He steps off the mound and regains his thought, which is very mature of him and very good. Then he gets back up there and seems to make a pitch when he has to, as far as getting ahead in the count. ... That’s the biggest thing he does: He regroups and stays under control and gets back in the strike zone.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton 3-0, 2.20 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 6-6, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, at San Francisco, despite going seven innings and allowing three runs on nine hits. He struck out five and walked two. Hamels has pitched at least seven innings and yielded three runs or fewer in each of his last seven outings. He is 3-1 with three no-decisions in that span, with the only loss and two of the no-decisions coming over his last three starts. His last victory came over the Mets on July 29. He is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in lone career start against Seattle.

--RHP A.J. Burnett dropped his sixth straight decision Tuesday against Seattle, going 7 2/3 innings and yielding five runs and six hits, while striking out nine and walking four. He last won July 11, when he defeated the Washington Nationals. Burnett fought his control at times Tuesday, notably in the first inning, when he walked the first two batters he faced, Austin Jackson and Dustin Ackley. Both later scored. Burnett also grooved a 3-0 fastball to Kyle Seager in the sixth, which Seager hit into the right field seats for his 19th homer of the season, and allowed a two-run single to Mike Zunino in the eighth. After the game, the 37-year-old Burnett said he will continue to try to fight his way through this rough patch, but when asked if he would be back in Philadelphia next season he said, “Probably not. We’ll see.”

--RF Marlon Byrd went 1-for-4 against the Mariners on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to seven games, but also struck out three times. He has exactly one hit in each of the games in his hitting streak, going 7-for-27 (.259). He has fanned a team-high 148 times this season.

--RHP Cesar Jimenez pitched a scoreless inning in relief Tuesday against Seattle, and has not allowed a run in any of his nine appearances this season, a span of 9 1/3 innings. Jimenez, who owns a 0.60 ERA in 16 career appearances in Citizens Bank Park, has not allowed a run in 25 of his 28 appearances, dating back to Sept. 27, 2011.

--2B Chase Utley went 0-for-4 Tuesday against Seattle and is hitless in his last 12 at-bats. He is also just 5-for-31 in his career against the Mariners, and has seen his career average at Citizens Bank Park fall to .299.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It took a while to get loose, much more than normal. -- RHP A.J. Burnett, who dropped his sixth straight decision Tuesday against Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown