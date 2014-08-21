Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The 2014 season has been a dark one for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The club is entombed in last place and headed for a third straight season of no postseason baseball.

But if the team can find any silver lining to this lost season, it’s the bullpen and what looks like a bright future for the relief crew.

Phillies ace Cole Hamels lasted just five innings Wednesday, but the bullpen came in and emphatically closed the door with four straight scoreless innings, recording nine of the final 12 outs via strikeout to finish off the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

“They’re definitely developing into top-caliber guys, which is going to set up the bullpen for the future,” Hamels said. “You have to like what you see because they come in and any challenge that they’re facing, they go right after it. Even if the results were different the day before, they seem to put it behind them and come out, so it’s just nice to know that when you’re not able to go deep into the ballgame, you know the guys are going to be able to get the job done.”

Jake Diekman went two innings and struck out four, while Ken Giles punched out two in the eighth and closer Jonathan Papelbon saved his 30th game with two strikeouts.

Giles and Papelbon have sub-2.00 ERAs, while Diekman racked up 84 strikeouts.

“That’s a very good combination,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “A lot of confidence with those guys. Real good combination.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-9, 4.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 5-11, 4.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick is scheduled to start Friday night against the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Kendrick has a 9.00 ERA in the first inning this season, which is the worst in the major leagues among pitchers with at least 20 starts. In his last eight starts, Kendrick is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA. The righty faced the Cardinals on June 22 and gave up five runs in six innings for his seventh loss of the season.

--LHP Cole Hamels, Wednesday’s starter, was not at his best, lasting just five innings and allowing three runs, but still earned his seventh win of the season in the Phillies’ 4-3 victory over the Mariners. Hamels surrendered nine hits, threw two wild pitches, one that resulted in a run, during his shortest start since July 2. Entering Wednesday, Hamels had the majors’ third-best ERA since June 1 (1.60), but just five wins during 15 starts over that stretch. “He’s pitched outstanding. He was due for a win like this with not his best stuff and his teammates picking him up,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Hamels. “He’s on a long roll of good games and some of them without the run support. He was due for one today.”

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon recorded his 30th save of the season in the Phillies’ win over the Mariners on Wednesday. In doing so, Papelbon became the 10th pitcher in major league history to record 30 or more saves in eight or more seasons. Papelbon has a 1.55 ERA on the season and has not allowed a run since July 23.

--OF Ben Revere went 1-for-5 in the Phillies’ win over the Mariners on Wednesday. Since June 26, Revere is hitting .365, upping his season average to .311. The center fielder also stole his 37th base in the win.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “He’s pitched outstanding. He was due for a win like this with not his best stuff and his teammates picking him up. He’s on a long roll of good games and some of them without the run support. He was due for one today.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of LHP Cole Hamels after a win over Seattle on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown