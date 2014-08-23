Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Grady Sizemore has been an afterthought of late, and it remains to be seen where he fits in the team’s plans going forward.

“He’s shown some good things, so I think that he’d be considered for next year,” manager Ryne Sandberg said before Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 32-year-old Sizemore, a three-time All-Star during his eight years in Cleveland, was out of baseball in 2012 and 2013 because of injuries. He resurfaced at the beginning of this season with Boston, only to be released on June 18. The Phillies signed him to a minor league deal six days later, and recalled him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 11.

He has hit .301 in 34 games with the Phillies, 23 of them starts, but has made just one start since Aug. 13. He appeared as a defensive replacement in Friday’s victory over St. Louis.

“He’s had some pinch-hit opportunities, but I’ll try and get a spot for him, as far as getting four at-bats,” said Sandberg, who added that Sizemore appeared to wear down when he was asked to play every day.

Sizemore’s future depends, the manager said, on how the team evaluates young outfielders like Domonic Brown and Darin Ruf in the coming weeks.

“Seeing what he’s done, we have an idea of what he can do,” Sandberg said. “He really gives a professional at-bat, even in a pinch-hit (role). ... He’s shown his professionalism.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller 8-9, 4.25 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 6-7, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan has lost his last two starts, the most recent coming by a 5-2 score last Sunday in San Francisco. He allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits in that game, while striking out four and walking one. He beat the Cardinals in his lone career start against them earlier this year, going 7 2/3 innings and yielding one run on four hits while striking out four and walking one.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick went 6 1/3 innings against St. Louis on Friday night to earn his first victory since July 25. As has been the case all season, Kendrick had trouble in the first inning, allowing three runs to push his first-inning ERA to 9.69. But he allowed just one more run -- on Matt Adams’ leadoff homer in the third -- and eight hits overall. He struck out four and walked one. Since beating Arizona on July 25 he had a loss and three no-decisions.

--CF Ben Revere went 3-for-4 on Friday night against St. Louis and leads all major leaguers with a .373 average since June 26. Revere has 25 multi-hit games among the 49 he has played in that stretch, raising his average from .270 to .315.

--RHP Ken Giles pitched a perfect inning in relief Friday night against the Cardinals and has made nine straight scoreless appearances since Aug. 5, a span of 9 1/3 innings. He has recorded 13 strikeouts without walking a batter in that stretch.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth Friday against St. Louis to earn his 31st save of the season and his 98th as a Phillie. Papelbon, two away from tying Brad Lidge for fourth on the team’s all-time saves list, has reeled off 12 straight scoreless appearances, a span of 12 innings stretching back to July 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just been one of those years, the first inning. You just have to keep battling. ... It’s not in my head at all. It’s really not. I don’t know. It’s one of those things this year. It will be gone next year, I think.” -- Phillies RHP Kyle Kendrick after overcoming a slow start to beat the Cardinals on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Reid Brignac

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown