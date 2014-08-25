Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The last time Wil Nieves caught Jerome Williams was as teammates in the Puerto Rico winter league, long enough ago that the catcher couldn’t remember exactly what year it was.

“We were younger,” he said. “I think it was 2008, 2009. I hadn’t caught him since then.”

Nieves certainly was impressed by what he saw from behind the plate out of the Philadelphia Phillies newest starter, who went eight strong innings while allowing just one run against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

He attributed the success to a pitch he doesn’t remember Williams having a few years back.

“I think he has the cutter, he didn’t have that,” Nieves said. “He’s just getting ahead, throwing a lot of strikes. But that’s a huge addition to his arsenal, that cutter.”

Williams’ stat line since joining the Phillies on Aug. 10 as a waiver addition is certainly a far cry from the numbers he was putting up with Houston and Texas to start the year. With those two teams, he had a combined 2-4 record and a 5.53 ERA. With the Phillies, he’s now 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA.

Phillies skipper Ryne Sandberg said he’s yet to sit down and ask Williams what exactly has changed. The way the 33-year-old journeyman is pitching, he could earn himself another season in town on a team that’s been looking for consistency out of the back end of its rotation.

“Jerome has been very good for three outings in a row now,” Sandberg said. “He’s a veteran guy. He can do a lot of things well right now. He’s making a good showing for himself. He could be (some help for next year), we’ll have some time to watch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-14, 4.42 ERA) vs. Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 12-7, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams continued a strong start to his time in Philadelphia, going eight innings while allowing just one run to improve his record to 2-0 in three starts as a Phillie, with a 1.77 ERA. He also had a sacrifice bunt in the second inning that scored Dominic Brown from third base, his first RBI since 2003, when he was a rookie with the San Francisco Giants. He’s still looking for his first hit since 2012, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, Monday’s starter against Washington, is trying to right the ship after a rough five-start stretch. Dating back to July 28, Burnett is 0-5 with a 7.52 ERA, giving up 26 runs (22 earned) in 26 1/3 innings. He’s given up at least four runs in each start in that span and has been having trouble keeping the ball in the strike zone, with 14 walks during that stretch. In his first year in Philadelphia, Burnett has the most losses in the majors (14); he’s 6-14 with a 4.42 ERA on the season.

--CF Ben Revere drew a first-inning walk against St. Louis, which was his first free trip to first since drawing a base on balls back on July 5 against Pittsburgh -- a span of 171 plate appearances. It was the longest streak without a walk for a Phillies player since Mariano Duncan went 306 plate appearances between June 1994 and August 1995. Revere also went 2-for-3 with two runs scored on Sunday; he leads the majors in batting average (.368) and hits (78) since June 26.

--INF Freddy Galvis was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday evening. Galvis, who played 20 games with the Phillies in April and May, was batting just .048 (2-for-42) when he was sent down to the minors. In 35 games with the Iron Pigs (135 at-bats), Galvis hit .267/.322/.452 with three home runs and 15 RBIs.

--INF Reid Brignac was designated for assignment Saturday to make room for INF Freddy Galvis. In 31 games this season with the Phillies (81 at-bats), Brignac was hitting just .222/.300/.346 with one home run and 10 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Good fundamental offense. Doing some little things. Getting guys on base, moving them over. A little safety squeeze. Two-out RBIs. Some good stuff fundamentally.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg on what his team did right in a win over St. Louis on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown