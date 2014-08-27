Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Reporters entering the Philadelphia Phillies’ clubhouse after Monday night’s victory over the Washington Nationals were caught in the crossfire of a Nerf-gun battle involving relievers Justin DeFratus and Jake Diekman, as well as the two young sons of starting pitcher A.J. Burnett.

The scene underscored all that the 37-year-old Burnett misses during long road trips, and is one of the big reasons he might be inclined to retire, as he mentioned after a loss last week to Seattle.

The 16-year veteran said there are, however, plenty of minuses to hanging ‘em up.

“(I will miss) the guys in the locker room, these kids, just competition -- competing, more than anything,” Burnett said. “I think that was what made my mind up last year. I woke up one day and I‘m out in the yard with (his sons), thinking, ‘I ain’t leaving this place,’ and the next day I‘m wondering if I should be doing something like throwing or working out. So I knew it wasn’t time.”

Even with Monday’s victory over Washington, a game in which Burnett struck out a season-high 12 in seven innings, he is just 7-14 this season. He said he is going to continue to play it by ear, continue to consider all sides of the equation.

“It’s going to come down to how I feel, and what my family and I decide,” he said. “It’s been a long career and I‘m not as young as I used to be, but then you go out there and you do that (Monday), and it kind of makes you wonder.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-72

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister 12-4, 2.38 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 6-11, 4.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, Wednesday’s starter, beat St. Louis in his last start for his first victory in nearly a month. Kendrick went 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on eight hits, while striking out four and walking one. He is 0-2 with a 6.39 ERA in two starts against Washington this season, 5-10 with a 5.00 ERA in 26 career appearances against the Nationals, 24 of them starts.

--LHP Cole Hamels was saddled with a no-decision Tuesday against Washington despite going seven innings and allowing three runs and eight hits. It was the 17th straight start in which Hamels has yielded three earned runs or fewer, dating back to June 1. Hamels, who struck out five and walked one, carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh but allowed RBI singles to Wilson Ramos and Kevin Frandsen. Asdrubal then hit a game-tying leadoff homer in the eighth, ending Hamels’ night.

--2B Freddy Galvis, just 2-for-44 this season entering Tuesday’s game against Washington, went 2-for-3 with his first homer. Galvis also broke an 0-for-9 skid with his two-run shot off Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez in the fifth inning.

--1B Darin Ruf went 2-for-3 with a solo homer Tuesday against the Nationals. His single in the second broke an 0-for-7 drought, and his homer was his third of the season. He has an .839 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 394 plate appearances since he made his major league debut Sept. 14, 2012, highest of any Phillie with as many plate appearances.

--LF Grady Sizemore went 2-for-3 with a triple Tuesday against Washington. He has hit safely in 20 of 25 starts this season for the Phillies. His four triples are his most since he had six in 2009 with Cleveland.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Guys are playing hard. We happen to be pitching well and getting some offense and key stuff, but the guys are playing it a game at a time, to win the game. In a lot of ways it’s a credit to the veteran guys, but the guys are playing hard and it’s good to see this time of year, with where we’re at.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg after a win over Washington on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown