Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Because he pitches for a National League team, right-hander David Buchanan didn’t get a chance to pitch as deep into the game as he would have liked Friday night. But Buchanan knows he’ll log plenty of innings if he keeps averaging a shade more than 10 pitches per inning as he did against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Buchanan threw just 64 pitches over six innings Friday before he was pinch-hit for in the top of the seventh, when the Phillies had two runners on and one out in a tie game. But pinch-hitter Dominic Brown grounded into a double play and the Mets scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the inning to beat the Phillies, 4-1.

“It is a National League game and right there you have a chance to knock (Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom) out, possibly take the lead,” Buchanan said. “So that is understandable.”

The 64 pitches were the fewest Buchanan has thrown in 15 big league starts -- and 26 less than he threw in his previous start Aug. 23, when he lasted just five innings in a no-decision against the St. Louis Cardinals. That marked the fourth time he has thrown at least 84 pitches while lasting only five innings.

“Having low pitch counts is something I take a lot of pride in and something I shoot for, because the lower the pitch count is, the higher chance you have to go deep in the ball game,” Buchanan said.

As a right-hander without dominating stuff -- his fastball generally tops out in the low 90s -- Buchanan knows providing efficient length is his ticket to maintaining a grip on a rotation spot in future seasons.

Buchanan gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three on Friday. It was the 13th time he has walked two batters or less.

“I was always known for throwing strikes when I got called up,” Buchanan said. “That (was) something in spring training that (Phillies staffers) said: The guys who are going to make it are the ones who are going to throw strikes.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-5, 5.42 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 12-10, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams will look to continue his revival for the Phillies when he takes the mound on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Williams is 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in three starts for the Phillies since he was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Aug. 10. Despite the hot start for the Phillies, Williams still sports an overall ERA of 5.42 in 31 games between the Phillies, Rangers and Houston Astros. Williams earned the win in his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over a season-high eight innings in the Phillies’ 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Williams is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, though he hasn’t faced them since Apr. 28, 2007, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing just one hit over six shutout innings in the Washington Nationals’ 6-2 loss.

--RHP David Buchanan pitched well -- and efficiently -- Friday, when he didn’t factor into the decision as the Phillies fell to the Mets, 4-1. Buchanan threw just 64 pitches through six innings but was lifted for a pinch-hitter with two on and one out in the top of the seventh. He gave up one run on four hits and one walk while striking out three. It was the third time in 15 career starts Buchanan has allowed one run over six innings or more. Overall this season, Buchanan is 6-7 with a 4.03 ERA.

--2B Chase Utley continued to thrive against the Mets. On Friday, he went 2-for-4 in the Phillies’ 4-1 loss. Utley is hitting .339 (20 of 59) with two homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games against the Mets this year. Overall this year, Utley is hitting .281 with 11 homers and 69 RBI in 128 games.

--3B Cody Asche drove home the Phillies’ lone run Friday in a 4-1 loss to the Mets. Asche laced a game-tying RBI single into left field in the seventh inning for his only hit of the evening. He has just five hits in his last 28 at-bats, a stretch in which his overall average has fallen from .250 to .245. He has nine homers and 42 RBI in 100 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Looked to me like three players surrounded it and he called it. One of those unfortunate things, and they scored the runs with no hits.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on an error by Grady Sizemore that led to the Mets scoring three runs in the seventh inning of Friday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He received a cortisone shot July 23 and took batting practice Aug. 5. He experienced recurring pain in the wrist while swinging a bat Aug. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 19.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown