Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Philadelphia Phillies were hopeful that a productive Saturday evening was another sign they were emerging from their season-long offensive funk.

Not quite.

The Phillies slipped into old habits Sunday, when they stranded 10 runners -- including six in scoring position -- in a 6-5 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

“Had some walks, created some base runners and opportunities,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “Came up short on capitalizing on those opportunities.”

The most frustrating innings for the Phillies on Sunday were actually ones in which they scored. In the fourth, the Phillies took a 1-0 lead on first baseman Ryan Howard’s RBI double and loaded the bases with one out before catcher Wil Nieves hit into a double play.

In the sixth, Howard’s solo homer with one out tied the game at 2-2 before center fielder Grady Sizemore drew a walk and left fielder Domonic Brown singled. But Mets right-hander Dillon Gee wriggled out of the jam by striking out Nieves and retiring third baseman Cody Asche on a fly to center.

An inning later, the first three Phillies reached base against Gee and left-hander Dana Eveland, but after surrendering an RBI single by shortstop Jimmy Rollins, Eveland retired second baseman Chase Utley on a pop-up to short and struck out Howard and Sizemore.

Rollins invoked an analogy from a different sport in discussing the Phillies’ struggles with runners in scoring position.

“(Like) in basketball -- you don’t hit your free throws when they’re sitting right there in front of you,” Rollins said, “Bases loaded early, first and third again, we get one run from each of those.”

Even with the missed chances Sunday, the Phillies scored at least five runs for the eighth time in their last 15 games, during which they are 8-7. They scored five runs or more just 43 times in the first 121 games.

“Overall, we did a lot better driving runs in (during August),” Rollins said. “And we were able to put together some wins. So (in) September, hope we do it again.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-74

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 7-6, 2.59 ERA) at Braves (RHP Juliio Teheran, 13-9, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cole Hamels will look to carry his strong summer pitching over into September when he takes the mound for the Phillies on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field. Hamels didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start on Tuesday, when he gave up three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. In 17 starts since June 1, Hamels is 6-3 with a 1.90 ERA and a 114/32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 118 2/3 innings. He has lowered his overall ERA in that span from 4.43 to 2.59, which was tied for the third best in the National League entering play Sunday. Hamels is 15-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 career games (32 starts) against the Braves. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Braves on July 19, when he gave up one run over seven innings in the Phillies’ 2-1 victory.

--RHP Jason Marquis was released by the Phillies on Sunday. Marquis was pitching for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, for whom he was 3-1 with a 4.63 ERA in eight starts. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since last year, when he went 9-5 with a 4.05 in 20 starts for the Padres before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. (left wrist inflammation) was traded to Toronto Sunday for 3B Gustavo Pierre. Mayberry was expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list when rosters expanded Monday. He was hitting .213 with six homers and 21 RBIs in 122 at-bats this season for the Phillies.

--3B Gustavo Pierre was acquired from Toronto for OF John Mayberry Jr. Pierre had just been promoted from Class A Dunedin to Double-A New Hampshire. He hit .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 40 RBIs in 407 plate appearances with Dunedin. He has been assigned to Double-A Reading.

--1B Ryan Howard continued his mastery of the Mets on Sunday, when he went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two RBIs in the Phillies’ 6-5 loss. Howard’s sixth-inning homer against RHP Dillon Gee was his 41st career blast against the Mets, most among active players, as well as his seventh against Gee. The 41 homers and 118 RBIs Howard has against the Mets are his second most against any opponent, behind only the Braves (46 homers and 131 RBI). Overall this season, Howard is hitting .227 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs, the latter of which ranks fourth in the National League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys did fight back after the three-run homer and gave us a shot at the end.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, after Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Mets.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown