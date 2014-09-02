Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Philadelphia Phillies had a rare highlight in a disappointing season on Monday with a combined no-hitter against the Atlanta Braves. On Tuesday, they will start to get a look at potential reinforcements for the future.

One of the new faces will be infielder Maikel Franco, the top-hitting prospect in the Phillies system. Another will be Cuban pitcher Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, who signed a $12 million contract last year after defecting.

Roster could have expanded on Monday, but the Phillies decided to let Franco and Gonzalez finish the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Gonzalez was an early disappointment this year, but he found his comfort level in the bullpen with the IronPigs.

The right-hander appeared in 12 games with Lehigh Valley and had a 1.62 ERA in 16 2/3 innings.

That was a major improvement from his work at Class A Advanced Clearwater and Double-A Reading after he was hampered by injuries early in the year.

Gonzalez, 27, went to spring training with a shot at a spot in the Phillies rotation, but is looked at as a reliever now.

Franco, 22, hit .257 with 33 doubles, four triples, 16 homers and 78 RBIs in 133 games for Lehigh Valley.

The numbers were down from the year before, when Franco combined for 36 doubles, 31 homers and 103 RBIs with Clearwater and Reading in a breakout season. He finished the year strong, though, with Lehigh Valley.

Franco is primarily a third baseman, but can also play first.

The Phillies will also promote infielder Cesar Hernandez, catcher Cameron Rupp, outfielder Tony Gwynn Jr., and reliever Luis Garcia and Mike Adams.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 7-11, 4.97 ERA) at Braves (LHP Mike Minor, 6-8, 4.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels was wild but unhittable for six innings on Monday against the Braves, combining with three relievers on the first shared no-hitter in Phillies history. He walked five and hit a batter, stranding five runners in scoring position over the first three innings. Hamels struck out seven while improving to 8-6 with a 2.50 ERA. He threw 108 pitches on the hot and humid afternoon and is 4-0 with a 0.97 ERA in his past five starts against the Braves.

--CF Ben Revere, who had just 15 RBIs in his previous 125 games, drove in a career-high five runs against the Braves on Monday while going 2-for-3. He had a sacrifice fly, bases-loaded triple and RBI single. Revere is batting .310 from the leadoff spot and has scored 60 runs.

--SS Jimmy Rollins was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and RBI on Monday against the Braves. It was the 658th career multi-hit game for Rollins, breaking a tie for the Phillies record with Richie Ashburn. Earlier this season, Rollins passed Mike Schmidt for the Phillies’ career hits record.

--OF John Mayberry Jr. was traded by the Phillies to Toronto before Sunday’s midnight deadline to be eligible for the postseason. He hit .213 with six home runs, 21 RBIs and a .722 OPS in 138 plate appearances this season, and .242 with 52 home runs, 169 RBIs and a .733 OPS in parts of six seasons with Philadelphia. Mayberry, 30, had been on the disabled list since July 21 with left wrist inflammation.

--3B Gustavo Pierre, a 22-year-old minor leaguer, was acquired by the Phillies from Toronto late Sunday night in exchange for OF John Mayberry Jr. Pierre was assigned to Double-A Reading. He hit .263 with 23 doubles, three triples, seven homers and 40 RBIs for Class A Advanced Dunedin before recently being promoted to Double-A New Hampshire.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick will face the Braves for the fourth time this season on Tuesday night. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA this year, but has an 8-4 record and 3.65 ERA in 24 career games against Atlanta. Kendick, who is 7-11 with a 4.97 ERA, has struggled mightily in the first inning, allowed 30 earned runs in his 27 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t a hard decision. He was pretty much spent ... and he wasn’t going to go nine (innings).” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, of removing LHP Cole Hamels, who was wild but unhittable for six innings on Monday against the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--RHP Mike Adams (right rotator cuff inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 7, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 2. An MRI revealed fraying of the labrum but no rotator cuff damage. He got a cortisone shot in mid-June. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 26.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown