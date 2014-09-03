Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Philadelphia Phillies are planning to take a good look at promising third baseman Maikel Franco over the last month of the season.

Franco, voted the club’s best player in the minor league system in 2013, was one of six players added when Philadelphia expanded its roster Tuesday. Franco was in the starting lineup against the Braves that night.

Chances are good that Franco will be in the lineup with great regularity over the final month.

“I think we’ll try to get him 50 or 60 at-bats,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “That would be something that would go a long way. I’ll figure out a lineup to win a game that includes him and makes sense.”

In his major league debut Tuesday, he went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly to center field.

“He was a little anxious,” Sandberg said. “He had a nice at-bat on the sacrifice fly.”

Franco played all season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley and was named the team’s MVP. He hit .257 with 33 doubles, 16 homers, 78 RBIs and a .428 slugging percentage. Since July 2, he’s batted .324 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs.

“He really ended the year on a good note,” Sandberg said. “His defense has been outstanding and the last five or six weeks he’s really come on offensively. He’s got good instincts running the bases and playing the game.”

Franco was born in the Dominican Republic and signed as a free-agent in 2010. In 521 minor league games, he’s hit .276 with 66 homers and 328 RBIs. He was the youngest position player chosen for the All-Star Futures Game and has played in the contest twice.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-7, 4.03 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 13-7, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan (6-7, 4.03 ERA) is looking for his first win since Aug. 8. He is 0-2 in his last four starts, despite allowing no more than two earned runs in any appearance. Over his last 10 starts, Buchanan is 4-4 with a 3.12 ERA. Buchanan, who went to Georgia State University in Atlanta, lost his only career appearance against Atlanta on June 28, when he allowed three runs on five hits and five walks in five innings.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (8-11) won his third straight start by blanking the Braves for seven innings on Tuesday. Kendrick has not lost since July 31. He improved to 2-2 against Atlanta this year and is 9-4 lifetime against the Braves.

--CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 on Tuesday and is batting .423 (11-for-26) on the road trip. Revere continues to hammer Atlanta pitching. He is 5-for-12 against the Braves in 2014. He also stole two bases, giving him 42, third-best in the National League. He has 48 multi-hit games.

--RHP Luis Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley his fourth stint with the Phillies. He was 2-1 with a 0.96 ERA, successfully converting 22 of 25 save opportunities. He is 0-0 with a 12.71 ERA in four appearances with the Phillies.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez, who was signed as a free agent in 2013, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Gonzalez was 0-4 with a 3.11 ERA in 31 minor league appearances, spread over three different clubs. The Cuban exile saved seven games in nine opportunities.

--3B Cesar Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he was batting .281 over his last 28 minor league games after starting the season at a .156 clip over the first 22 games. He made the major league roster out of spring training and started 21 games for the Phils, 12 at third base, seven at second base and two at shortstop.

--C Cameron Rupp was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was brought up to provide additional catching depth. He made 17 starts for the Phillies this year and hit .190. He hit .165 with six homers and 19 RBI in 59 games for Lehigh Valley.

--3B Maikel Franco had his contract purchased. He was voted player of the year for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He hit .257 with 16 homers and 78 RBIs, but since July 2 he batted .324 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs. Franco is expected to get a good look the final month, probably 50-60 at-bats, and given a chance to compete for the starting job. He got his first start on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.

--OF Tony Gwynn Jr. had his contract purchased. Gwynn hit .290 with two doubles, one homer and seven RBIs in 20 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He played 67 games for the Phillies before being released and signed to a minor league contract. He hit .163 in 98 at-bats for Philadelphia.

--RHP Mike Adams (2-1, 2.12 ERA) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. He went on the DL on June 7 with right rotator cuff inflammation; he began the season on the DL while recovering from a right shoulder injury. He compiled a 2.25 ERA in four rehab appearances for Lehigh Valley.

--LHP Cliff Lee was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list. The veteran made 13 starts and was 4-5 with a 3.65 when he suffered a left flexor strain. Lee will not require surgery, only extended rest. He is expected to start a throwing program in late October or November.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was his best game by far, Even with a tight strike zone, he was outstanding.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg on RHP Kyle Kendrick after a shutout win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

LHP Mario Hollands

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.