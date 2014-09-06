Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Left-hander Mario Hollands, who had been a find out of the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen, saw his season officially come to an end Friday, although the prognosis was not as bad as it could have been.

Hollands, who left Wednesday’s loss against Atlanta after feeling tightness in his arm, was diagnosed with a left flexor strain and placed on the 60-day disabled list. However, the pitcher will avoid surgery on his arm, with rest the solution for the problem.

“I couldn’t imagine throwing a baseball right now,” Hollands said. “I‘m not going to pick up a ball for four weeks, maybe four-to-six weeks.”

Hollands appeared in 50 games for the Phillies, posting a 2-2 record and a 4.40 ERA.

“I think overall he was a pleasant surprise. He really came a long way,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “When he had his good fastball of 92-94, and throwing his breaking pitch in the strike zone, he was very effective. I think all and all, it was an experience year for him, and I thought that he did a nice job overall.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett 7-15, 4.40 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark 12-9, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP A.J. Burnett has been a Nationals killer throughout his career, and although he hasn’t been quite as effective this year, he still figures to have the edge when he takes the hill Saturday. Burnett is 11-5 with a 3.29 ERA in 22 career appearances against Washington, and earned the win on Aug. 25 to improve to 3-2 in 2014 against the Nationals.

--RHP Jerome Williams wasn’t sharp Friday, and but still remained perfect in his Phillies career despite allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings. Williams entered the game 3-0 with a 2.03 ERA since being picked up by Philadelphia on Aug. 10, and struggled from the outset against Washington, but his offense got him off the hook.

--LHP Mario Hollands was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a left flexor strain. Hollands felt tightness in his arm during Wednesday’s game against Atlanta before leaving. The pitcher will not need surgery, but will go on a regimen of rest. He finished the season 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 50 appearances out of the bullpen.

--3B Maikel Franco picked up the first hit of his major league career Friday, with a sharp single to right off Washington starter Stephen Strasburg. Franco, who made his MLB debut Sept. 2, had been 0-for-3 in his only other appearance in the bigs thus far. “I just wanted to get a good pitch and put the bat on the ball,” Franco said through a translator.

--OF Ben Revere kept his lead in the NL batting race in dramatic fashion, connecting for a two-out home run in the ninth inning to finish 3-for-5 and keep raise his average to .316 as he attempts to become the sixth Phillie -- and first since Richie Ashburn in 1958 -- to win a batting title. Revere is neck and neck with Colorado 1B Justin Morneau (who entered Friday at .312) in the NL race. It was just the second home run of Revere’s five-year career. “I don’t know, it’s crazy,” Revere said. “I wasn’t expecting to do something like that.”

--1B Ryan Howard continued to torment the Nationals, crushing a home run into the second deck during the seventh inning. Howard now has 39 homers and 120 RBIs in 150 career games against Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: We haven’t given up. We still have to finish the season strong regardless of what’s happened for the first five months. We’re having fun. I don’t think many playoff teams are going to really want to play us down the stretch, because we’re just going out there and leaving it on the field.” -- Phillies OF Marlon Byrd after a 9-8 win over Washington on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mario Hollands (left flexor strain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.