Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Philadelphia Phillies took two of three from the Washington Nationals over the weekend, but a balk and an umpires’ ruling helped prevent them from sweeping as they lost 3-2 to the Nationals Sunday.

With two outs in the first inning and Grady Sizemore on first, Marlon Byrd singled to center. Sizemore raced for third and Denard Span’s throw was off line and got past third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Sizemore broke for home and Rendon retrieved the ball, but threw wildly to the plate and the ball went into the Nationals dugout. Sizemore scored to make it 1-0.

Byrd, who had gone to second on the throw to third, was given third base, but manager Ryne Sandberg argued he should have scored.

”The argument was that (Byrd) was already past second base and it’s two bases,“ Sandberg said. ”They gathered to see where the runners were and they came up with he was not at second base yet.

“I asked if they could review that to check, which they opted to do, but they go on the headset and said that it was a non-reviewable play. It was an unfortunate play for us. A possible second run on the board with Cole (Hamels) on the mound.”

Washington took a 3-2 lead in the sixth after Ian Desmond hit a one-out double. He went to third on a balk by Hamels as he tried to pick him off, and Desmond scored on a sacrifice fly.

“(First base umpire Chad Fairchild) said that I hitched twice. That I came up and then turned, but I think that he was just looking at my back foot as opposed to my front leg, because it was continuing the whole time,” Hamels said. “When I spin, my cleat sometimes gets caught, so it causes kind of like a jump . . . I didn’t think it was a balk. It’s a first. I’ve been doing the same move since I’ve gotten to the big leagues.”

Added Sandberg: “Questionable call there.”

Finally in the eighth, pinch hitter Ben Revere led off with a single and stole second. Washington manager Matt Williams challenged, and Revere was ruled out after a brief review. Jimmy Rollins then drew a two-out walk, but the Phillies didn’t score.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke 6-4, 3.75 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick 8-11, 4.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick (8-11, 4.77) makes his first start against the Pirates since 2012 on Monday in Philadelphia. Kendrick has won three straight decisions despite allowing eight earned runs in 19 1/3 innings. He hasn’t taken a loss since July 30.

--LHP Cole Hamels, coming off six innings of no-hit ball against the Braves, was not as sharp Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. He allowed three runs on seven hits -- including a pair of solo homers to Adam LaRoche -- over 6 1/3 innings. Hamels struck out seven, walked three and committed a balk that aided what proved to be the winning run. “Cole wasn’t as sharp with his command and just controlling the ball,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

--RF Marlon Byrd broke an 0-for-17 streak with a first-inning single and added another hit in the fourth inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. He finished Philadelphia’s six-game road trip 4-for-25 (.160) with a homer and one RBI.

--RHP Mike Adams faced one batter in relief on Sunday, and got Jayson Werth to hit into an inning-ending double play in the seventh. That prevented the Nationals from possibly adding to their 3-2 lead in a game they would win by that score. On Friday night, Adams didn’t retire a batter and allowed two runs in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 9-8 win. “A little bit better velocity (today) and he was down in the zone,” manager Ryne Sandberg said. “A big moment. The ball came out of his hand a little better today than the other day.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cole wasn’t as sharp with his command and just controlling the ball.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on LHP Cole Hamels, who pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his previous outing but was the losing pitcher in a 3-2 loss to Washington on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Mario Hollands (left flexor strain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.