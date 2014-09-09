Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Third baseman Maikel Franco has just two hits in 15 at-bats since the Philadelphia Phillies brought him up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sept. 2, but manager Ryne Sandberg said there is much to like about the rookie.

“He’s done some good things at third base,” Sandberg said Monday before Franco went 1-for-4 in his fourth start, a 6-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. “He’s shown his arm. ... Good instincts over there, as far as checking out the bench, finding out where to play. He has a sense of where to play to start with, so he just looks over there for reassurance.”

Franco improved as he went along at Lehigh Valley, hitting .324 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs from July 2 to the end of the season. The surge raised his overall numbers to .257-16-78. He was selected the IronPigs’ Player of the Year.

Sandberg is unconcerned that Franco’s offensive numbers did not translate immediately to the majors.

“When you’re talking about 11 or 12 at-bats, you don’t really hold judgment,” he said. “I’d say the first game (at Atlanta), he was a little pull-happy, a little antsy, a little anxious, but then he gathered himself and had a good RBI in his last at-bat in that same game, so he showed an adjustment there. It’s about him getting at-bats, getting some experience.”

Sandberg added, “(Franco) looks calm and collected out there. He’s shown baseball instincts at the plate, battling at-bats in situations. He’s been fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez 11-7, 3.31 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 6-7, 3.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jimmy Rollins left Monday’s game against Pittsburgh after four innings with a strained left hamstring. He said afterward that he expects to be out at least 10 days.

--RHP David Buchanan, who will start Tuesday against Pittsburgh, was saddled with a no-decision at Atlanta in his last outing, his third consecutive no-decision and his fifth straight start without a victory. Buchanan lasted just four innings against the Braves, allowing four runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out two and walking four. The rookie lost his only start against Pittsburgh earlier this season, going six innings and yielding three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking one.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick lost Monday to Pittsburgh, ending a personal three-start winning streak. Kendrick went seven-plus innings and surrendered five runs on nine hits while striking out eight, matching his career high, and walking two. Kendrick, who saw a season-best, 12-inning scoreless streak snapped when he yielded Starling Marte’s two-run homer in the fifth, talked manager Ryne Sandberg into pitching the eighth. He departed after allowing hits to the first three batters he faced. “I wanted one more,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll make that mistake again.”

--LHP Jake Diekman allowed one run on two hits in one-third of an inning Monday night against Pittsburgh. Fifteen of his previous 17 outings were scoreless.

--CF Ben Revere went hitless in four at-bats Monday against Pittsburgh, leaving his average at .313, third in the National League batting race. Revere hit .378 on the Phillies’ nine-game road trip.

--1B Ryan Howard went 1-for-3 with an RBI single Monday against the Pirates. He is hitting .229 over his last 10 games, albeit with 11 RBIs. His run-scoring single came off Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke, giving Howard 31 RBIs this season against lefties, tops among NL hitters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall he pitched good. He had a good seventh inning (retiring the side in order). We thought we’d let him go out in the eighth.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, on RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gave up three runs in the eighth inning to help the Pittsburgh Pirates pull away for a 6-4 win over the Phillies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game. He expects to be until at least Sept. 18.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.