Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- For 22-year-old Maikel Franco, the Philadelphia Phillies’ lost season is his gain.

The prized prospect is one of the team’s September call-ups, and with the Phillies in last place in the National League East, Franco is receiving sufficient playing time and taking advantage of it.

In Philadelphia’s 4-3 win Tuesday over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the third baseman went 2-for-4, made a sparkling play in the field and delivered a go-ahead RBI single with outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I come and try to work and everything,” Franco said after the win. “I just go out there and try to be better and better every day.”

Franco is 4-for-19 with three RBIs in five games since being promoted to the Phillies. The team hopes he can be a significant part of its future. Teammate Freddy Galvis, who went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and three runs in the win, likes what he sees in Franco.

“Oh yeah, he’s been doing good,” Galvis said. “He’s got everything to be good. He’ll get work in. He’s young, so he’s going to keep learning and hopefully he’ll be one of the best third basemen.”

For Franco, he just wants to win. His go-ahead single was more satisfying than his double and highlight-reel play at third.

“For me, it’s the single because I help my team and help my team win,” Franco said. “That’s what I‘m looking for -- to try and do something to help my team.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (Vance Worley, 6-4, 3.05 ERA) at Phillies (Jerome Williams, 3-0, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams is scheduled to start Wednesday night against the Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. Since being claimed by the Phillies on Aug. 10, Williams has gone 3-0 in five starts with a 2.84 ERA. His previous outing, the 32-year-old suffered his worst start with his new club, allowing nine hits, five runs (four earned) over five innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Sept. 5. With the Angels last season, Williams started against the Pirates on June 22, 2013, and allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings for a loss.

--RHP David Buchanan, Tuesday’s starter, threw six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks for a no-decision in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Pirates. “Buchanan settled down and did a nice job through his six innings,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. Buchanan also delivered an RBI single in the win.

--SS Jimmy Rollins was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain Tuesday and is considered day-to-day, according to Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg. Rollins left Monday night’s game when he suffered the injury in the fourth inning. After the game, Rollins said he expected to be out 10 days. “I‘m looking at it day to day,” Sandberg said. “So we’ll monitor it and check and see. But better than what it looked like (Monday) night.”

--SS Freddy Galvis went 3-for-3 on Tuesday with a solo homer, double and three runs scored in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Pirates. Galvis also stole a timely base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh before scoring the game’s decisive run. Galvis started the season 2-for-42 before being sent to Triple-A. “Freddy, not only extra-base hits, but he seems to come up big with a lot of swings,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said after the game. “I think he likes to be the guy in that spot.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had good defense. Freddy Galvis had an outstanding game at shortstop, Franco at third base saved a run. Big bats by (rookie third baseman Maikel) Franco and Freddy Galvis.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg, after Tuesday’s win over the Pirates.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game. He expects to be out until at least Sept. 18.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.