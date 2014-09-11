Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It looms as an important month for Philadelphia Phillies reliever Luis Garcia, who on Wednesday was selected the winner of one of the Paul Owens Awards given annually to the organization’s top minor league pitcher and hitter.

Garcia, who struggled in four major league outings earlier in the season, went 2-1 with a 0.96 ERA in 39 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and he led the International League with 22 saves (in 25 opportunities).

His first two outings following his Sept. 1 recall were promising, as he worked 1 2/3 hitless innings, striking out three. However, he failed to retire any of the five batters he faced Wednesday in Philadelphia’s 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he was charged with two runs and four hits.

“He could be an interesting guy for us,” manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game. “I want to see more of him here in September. He could be a guy that comes to camp (next spring) and really competes.”

Sandberg was not concerned about Garcia’s major league results earlier in the season, pointing out that Garcia often was used in mop-up situations.

“I have to give him credit his last couple outings, since coming back in September,” Sandberg said. “He’s showed the stuff. He’s shown the live fastball and he’s showed a slider. I prefer to look at it as his last two outings and base things on that.”

Sandberg also said Garcia possibly could benefit from the organization’s goal of scaling back the workload of two other young relievers, Ken Giles and Jake Diekman.

“It will depend on the game situations as we go,” Sandberg said. “There will be opportunities. ... Taking care of Diekman and Giles, other pitchers are going to have to step up and have opportunities. Him and (Miguel Alfredo) Gonzalez would fall into that category of getting some opportunities.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-78

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 4-10, 3.74 ERA) at Phillies (ERA A.J. Burnett 8-15, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jimmy Rollins, who missed his second consecutive game Wednesday due to a strained left hamstring, is much improved, according to general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. However, Amaro would not hazard a guess as to when Rollins might return to action.

--LHP Cliff Lee, lost for the season on Aug. 1 with a strained left elbow, was examined Monday. The plan is for him to begin throwing in November, and GM Ruben Amaro Jr. said he is confident Lee will be ready for the 2015 season.

--LF Domonic Brown left Wednesday’s game in the sixth inning with a left shoulder contusion. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown will be evaluated Thursday.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, who faces Pittsburgh on Thursday, beat Washington in his last start, his second victory in three outings. Burnett went seven innings and allowed one run on six hits, while striking out four and walking two. He lost his only start against Pittsburgh this season. In his career, he is 1-2 with a 2.77 ERA against the Pirates.

--RHP Jerome Williams was tagged with the loss Wednesday night against Pittsburgh, going five innings and allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out a season-high eight and walking one. Williams struggled with his control in the first inning, hitting the first two batters he faced, Josh Harrison and Starling Marte, and later allowing a two-run single to Russell Martin. Andrew McCutchen and Martin also homered off Williams in the fifth, with McCutchen’s homer an inside-the-parker. Williams, who became the first pitcher since Miami’s Dontrelle Willis in 2005 to hit the first two batters of a game, did contribute a two-run single, his first hit in nine at-bats this season.

--CF Ben Revere, who entered Wednesday’s game third in the National League in hitting, went 0-for-4 and is now hitless in his past 12 at-bats, leaving his average at .308. He is nonetheless hitting .344 over 64 games since June 26.

--1B Ryan Howard went 0-for-3 Wednesday against Pittsburgh and is 1-for-10 in the first three games of the four-game set against the Pirates. Howard is eight RBIs away from posting his seventh career 100-RBI season.

--SS Freddy Galvis, making his second consecutive start for an injured Jimmy Rollins, went 0-for-2 Wednesday night against Pittsburgh. Galvis, who entered Tuesday’s game against the Pirates hitting .085, went 3-for-3 with a homer in that one. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, no position player with that low an average (minimum 50 at-bats) had recorded three hits and a home run in a game since Cleveland’s Graig Nettles went 3-for-7 with a homer in a 17-inning loss to Kansas City on May 2, 1970.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wanted to get a shutdown inning (immediately after the Phillies took a 3-2 lead in the fourth), but I couldn’t get my pitches where I wanted.” -- RHP Jerome Williams, who gave up two fifth-inning homers Wednesday in Philadelphia’s 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Domonic Brown (left shoulder contusion) left the Sept. 10 game. He will be evaluated Sept. 11.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-10. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.