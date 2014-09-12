Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Slumping second baseman Chase Utley was given the day off Thursday by manager Ryne Sandberg, and the question now is whether he has worn down and if so, what to do about it in the future -- if, for example, a position switch might be in order.

Utley, who turns 36 in December, hit .293 in 91 games before the All-Star break, with eight homers, 46 RBIs and a .445 slugging percentage. In 47 games since, he is hitting .237 with three homers, 29 RBIs and a .356 slugging percentage.

“They talk about him keeping his legs underneath him, and whether he wears down with the leg power,” Sandberg said. “I don’t know, I still see good batting practices from him. It’s hard to tell.”

Sandberg also believes Utley continues to grind out quality at-bats, while allowing that it’s hard for any player to remain in peak condition over the long haul, much less a guy that plays as hard as Utley does.

Sandberg was then asked whether a move to first base would benefit Utley.

“I think playing first base would eliminate a little bit of wear and tear,” he said. “Whether that’s a consideration or not is yet to be seen.”

Were the Phillies to shift Utley, there is then the question of what to do with the current first baseman, Ryan Howard. His five-year, $125 million contract runs through 2016, meaning he is virtually untradeable.

But if the team were able to make a move -- if, for example, they agreed to pick up a large chunk of Howard’s contract for a trading partner -- either Cesar Hernandez or Cody Asche would presumably get a look at second, with Maikel Franco likely taking over for Asche at third.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-79

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 8-7 2.56 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez 10-6, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Friday’s starter, lost 3-2 to Washington in his last start, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking three. He is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in three starts against Miami this season, 9-13 with a 3.26 ERA in 32 career outings against the Marlins.

--RHP A.J. Burnett lost to Pittsburgh on Thursday night, going six innings and allowing four runs on six hits to drop his record to 8-16. The 16 losses are a career high for the 37-year-old right-hander, who said command was the culprit against the Pirates. “I threw too many balls over the plate,” he said. “I didn’t put guys away tonight. That’s basically the story.”

--CF Ben Revere, who entered Thursday’s game fourth in the National League in hitting, singled in the sixth inning to snap a season-worst 0-for-14 slump. Revere, hitting .308 overall, is nonetheless batting .343 over 65 games since June 26.

--C Carlos Ruiz had singles in his last two at-bats Thursday against Pittsburgh, the second of which drove in the Phillies’ only run, to snap an 0-for-11 slump. Since coming off the disabled list on July 23, he is hitting .269 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

--LHP Antonio Bastardo pitched a scoreless inning Thursday against the Pirates, and has not given up a run over his last 7 1/3 innings, a stretch of seven appearances. The Phillies bullpen as a whole has posted a major league-best 2.03 ERA in 33 games since Aug. 5, including a 1.25 mark in 20 home games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw too many balls over the plate. ... I didn’t put guys away tonight. That’s basically the story.” -- RHP A.J. Burnett, who lost to Pittsburgh on Thursday night, allowing four runs in six innings.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Domonic Brown (left shoulder contusion) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not start Sept. 11, though manager Ryne Sandberg said that was more because the Pirates started a left-hander than it was Brown’s injury. Sandberg added that Brown was available to pinch-hit.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-11. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.