Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- As he watched his first-ever professional walk-off hit soar out of Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Cody Asche was just thinking about taking his time.

“Tried to go as slow as I can, just enjoy the moment, for sure,” the 24-year-old Nebraska native said after his two-run, 10th-inning homer put his Phillies past Miami 3-1 on Friday night. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to do something like that. That’s probably one of the cooler feelings on the baseball field, for sure.”

The hit continued a strong September for Asche, who is 7-of-19 (.368) in seven games this month as he bounces between the starting lineup and the bench. For the season, he’s batting .254 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Even though he has bounced among starting, pinch hitting and not seeing action at all, he’s managed to stay productive throughout the season.

“Cody stays prepared, he’s ready when he’s asked to play, and he’s produced, so I‘m impressed with that,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.

Asche’s innings could be somewhat limited this month, as he’s not the only young prospect the club is trying to evaluate. Maikel Franco, the top prospect in the organization and a 22-year-old infielder, was called up this month for his first big-league appearance, and is sure to see some starts in place of Asche at the hot corner.

“He’s earned his time, obviously, here, so he’s going to get his chance to play, so that’s fine,” Asche said. “I can still get better, I still have a month of development. I‘m not going to just sit and pout, you’ve just got to roll with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 8-12, 4.83 ERA) vs. Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-6, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels finished with just one run allowed in seven innings in his start on Friday, going without a decision in a 3-1 Phillies win as his season ERA was lowered from 2.56 to 2.51. The left-hander is currently having his best season of his nine-year career from an ERA standpoint; his preview career low was a 2.79 ERA back in 2011, a year he won 14 games.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gets the start on Saturday night against Miami, dropped his record to 8-12 with a loss to Pittsburgh on Monday, in which he gave up five runs in seven innings as his ERA rose to 4.83. In 24 career games against the Marlins (19 starts), he’s 12-3 with a 3.69 ERA; in three starts this year, however, he’s 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA.

--1B Ryan Howard continued his struggles with striking out this year, going down swinging twice in four plate appearances on Friday night. Those gave him 173 strikeouts on the season, his most since going down on strikes 186 times back in 2009, as well as 19 strikeouts in 35 at-bats this September alone. Overall, the slugging big man is hitting .223 with 21 home runs and 92 RBIs.

--3B Cody Asche hit his first professional walk-off home run on Friday night, giving Philadelphia its 3-1 win over Florida in the first of a three-game series. The infielder is hitting .254 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs this season in 108 games (357 at-bats). In seven September games, he’s hitting .368 (7-for-19) with his only home run and RBIs coming on that two-run shot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cole was solid for seven innings, he pitched very well with base runners throughout his outing.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Cole Hamels, who allowed one run in seven innings but got a no-decision Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Domonic Brown (left shoulder contusion) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not start Sept. 11, though manager Ryne Sandberg said that was more because the Pirates started a left-hander than it was Brown’s injury. Sandberg added that Brown was available to pinch-hit. Borwn was in the starting lineup Sept. 12.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-12. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.