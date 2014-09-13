Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH
PHILADELPHIA -- As he watched his first-ever professional walk-off hit soar out of Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Cody Asche was just thinking about taking his time.
“Tried to go as slow as I can, just enjoy the moment, for sure,” the 24-year-old Nebraska native said after his two-run, 10th-inning homer put his Phillies past Miami 3-1 on Friday night. “I’ve been waiting my whole life to do something like that. That’s probably one of the cooler feelings on the baseball field, for sure.”
The hit continued a strong September for Asche, who is 7-of-19 (.368) in seven games this month as he bounces between the starting lineup and the bench. For the season, he’s batting .254 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Even though he has bounced among starting, pinch hitting and not seeing action at all, he’s managed to stay productive throughout the season.
“Cody stays prepared, he’s ready when he’s asked to play, and he’s produced, so I‘m impressed with that,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said.
Asche’s innings could be somewhat limited this month, as he’s not the only young prospect the club is trying to evaluate. Maikel Franco, the top prospect in the organization and a 22-year-old infielder, was called up this month for his first big-league appearance, and is sure to see some starts in place of Asche at the hot corner.
“He’s earned his time, obviously, here, so he’s going to get his chance to play, so that’s fine,” Asche said. “I can still get better, I still have a month of development. I‘m not going to just sit and pout, you’ve just got to roll with it.”
MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 8-12, 4.83 ERA) vs. Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-6, 4.45 ERA)
--LHP Cole Hamels finished with just one run allowed in seven innings in his start on Friday, going without a decision in a 3-1 Phillies win as his season ERA was lowered from 2.56 to 2.51. The left-hander is currently having his best season of his nine-year career from an ERA standpoint; his preview career low was a 2.79 ERA back in 2011, a year he won 14 games.
--RHP Kyle Kendrick, who gets the start on Saturday night against Miami, dropped his record to 8-12 with a loss to Pittsburgh on Monday, in which he gave up five runs in seven innings as his ERA rose to 4.83. In 24 career games against the Marlins (19 starts), he’s 12-3 with a 3.69 ERA; in three starts this year, however, he’s 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA.
--1B Ryan Howard continued his struggles with striking out this year, going down swinging twice in four plate appearances on Friday night. Those gave him 173 strikeouts on the season, his most since going down on strikes 186 times back in 2009, as well as 19 strikeouts in 35 at-bats this September alone. Overall, the slugging big man is hitting .223 with 21 home runs and 92 RBIs.
--3B Cody Asche hit his first professional walk-off home run on Friday night, giving Philadelphia its 3-1 win over Florida in the first of a three-game series. The infielder is hitting .254 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs this season in 108 games (357 at-bats). In seven September games, he’s hitting .368 (7-for-19) with his only home run and RBIs coming on that two-run shot.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cole was solid for seven innings, he pitched very well with base runners throughout his outing.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, on Cole Hamels, who allowed one run in seven innings but got a no-decision Friday.
MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT
--LF Domonic Brown (left shoulder contusion) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not start Sept. 11, though manager Ryne Sandberg said that was more because the Pirates started a left-hander than it was Brown’s injury. Sandberg added that Brown was available to pinch-hit. Borwn was in the starting lineup Sept. 12.
--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-12. There is no timetable for his return.
--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.
--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.
LHP Cole Hamels
RHP A.J. Burnett
RHP Kyle Kendrick
RHP David Buchanan
RHP Jerome Williams
RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)
LHP Antonio Bastardo
LHP Jake Diekman
RHP Justin De Fratus
RHP Ken Giles
LHP Cesar Jimenez
RHP Luis Garcia
RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez
RHP Mike Adams
RHP Sean O‘Sullivan
Carlos Ruiz
Wil Nieves
Cameron Rupp
1B Ryan Howard
2B Chase Utley
SS Jimmy Rollins
3B Cory Asche
INF Andres Blanco
INF Freddy Galvis
INF/OF Darin Ruf
INF Cesar Hernandez
INF Maikel Franco
LF Grady Sizemore
CF Ben Revere
RF Marlon Byrd
OF Domonic Brown
OF Tony Gwynn Jr.