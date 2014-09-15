Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH
PHILADELPHIA -- Second base umpire Joe West thought Phillies closer Jonathan Papelbon made an obscene gesture toward the booing Philadelphia fans after Papelbon had blown a three-run lead in Sunday’s ninth inning.
Papelbon was walking off the mound and reached for his groin area. West took that as an obscene gesture.
“I saw him gesture to the fans... and that’s not good,” West said. “That’s what I saw, and so did the plate umpire. You can’t do things like that.”
But Papelbon said that he was simply making an adjustment to his jock strap. Upon being ejected, Papelbon stormed out of the dugout and had a brief, and somewhat physical, confrontation with West.
“(West) basically came over and said I did an inappropriate gesture,” Papelbon said. “I had no clue what he was talking about and that’s when I got upset because I had no idea what he was talking about. I had no explanation. I was still pretty heated from what had just transpired. Me and Joe, we go way back and we don’t see eye to eye a lot of times.”
“By no means was I directing anything at any fans. I mean, I’ve got a 4-and-5-year-old son and daughter. I‘m not out here to be doing inappropriate things.”
The altercation between West and Papelbon appeared to get slightly physical before Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg came out to separate his closer from the veteran umpire.
MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-1, 3.44 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 3-7, 2.40 ERA)
--1B Ryan Howard responded well to a day off on Saturday. In the midst of a lengthy slump, Howard looked sharper at the plate Sunday. In his first at-bat, Howard drove a fastball from Marlins starter Tom Koehler to the left-field warning track. In the fourth inning, he drew a walk and would go on to score. He later singled in the sixth and eighth innings. The game ended with Howard in the on-deck circle.
--3B Maikel Franco drove in the game’s first run with a broken-bat single in the third inning. After starting his first career game at first base on Saturday, Franco continued to show why he’s rated as one of the top prospects in the Phillies’ system.
--RHP Jonathan Papelbon blew just his fourth save of the season Sunday. The Phillies entered the game with an outstanding 58-4 record when leading after eight innings. The Phillies had also not lost in Papelbon’s last 23 appearances against the Marlins.
--CF Ben Revere added to his career high in the stolen-base department, swiping his 44th and 45th bases of the season in Sunday’s loss. Revere’s speed at the top of the lineup can be deadly, but he’ll need to improve upon his .327 OBP to be more effective at the top of the order -- despite his .309 batting average.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s all a work in progress. You continue to improve every outing. I‘m really just trying to stay true to myself. Sometimes you go out there and try to do too much.” -- Phillies starting RHP David Buchanan.
MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT
--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-14. There is no timetable for his return.
--LF Domonic Brown (left shoulder contusion) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not start Sept. 11, though manager Ryne Sandberg said that was more because the Pirates started a left-hander than it was Brown’s injury. Sandberg added that Brown was available to pinch-hit. Borwn was in the starting lineup Sept. 12.
--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.
--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.
