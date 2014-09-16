Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Phillies right-handed closer Jonathan Papelbon was hit with a seven-game suspension and an undisclosed fine Monday for his actions in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties, and the Phillies didn’t seem to mind.

Papelbon was ejected by crew chief Joe West on Sunday for making an indecent gesture toward Phillies fans while leaving the mound in the top of the ninth. Papelbon also apparently bumped umpires West and Marty Foster.

Papelbon, who spent much of Monday afternoon behind closed doors in manager Ryne Sandberg’s office at Petco Park, started serving his suspension Monday. He emerged briefly and told media that he would like to make a comment on the situation but could not.

The club made the following statement: “The Phillies fully support the decision of the Commissioner’s Office, which has exclusive jurisdiction for on-field player behavior. By Major League Baseball rules, the Phillies have no authority to make official judgments about activity which occurs on the field or to determine the appropriate penalty for misconduct. We apologize to our fans for the actions of our player yesterday.”

Papelbon is 2-3 with 37 saves and a 2.10 ERA in 64 appearances for the Phillies this season.

Papelbon allowed four runs on four hits and a walk Sunday while blowing a save and suffering the defeat in a 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. He entered the game with the Phillies holding a 4-1 lead. Until Sunday, Papelbon was working on a string of 15 consecutive successfully converted save opportunities.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-81

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-16, 4.34 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 10-13, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams became the fourth Phillies starter to lose a game this season without allowing an earned run -- joining LHP Cole Hamels (Aug. 3), RHP A.J. Burnett (July 23) and LHP Cliff Lee (May 13). He gave up one unearned run on three hits in 7 2/3 innings Monday in the Phillies’ 1-0 loss to the Padres. Since joining the Phillies on Aug. 10, Williams is 3-2 with a 2.84 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 15 walks over 44 1/3 innings in seven starts.

--OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was at Petco Park for the first time since the memorial service for his Hall of Fame father in June. “I’ll never look at my dad’s statue the same way again,” Gwynn said before the game. “There are a lot of emotions coming back here.” Gwynn did not get into Monday night’s opener of the four-game series.

--CF Ben Revere, who didn’t reach base in four chances against RHP Andrew Cashner on Monday, has 45 steals this season. The total is the most by a Philadelphia play since SS Jimmy Rollins stole 47 in 2008. The last Philadelphia player to steal 50 bases in a season was current first base coach Juan Samuel, who had 53 in 1985.

--RHP A.J. Burnett, who starts Tuesday in San Diego, threw a no-hitter against the Padres on May 12, 2001, while pitching for the Marlins. The no-hitter was thrown at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley and is one of eight thrown against the Padres. A Padre has never thrown a no-hitter. Burnett’s no-hitter was far from perfect, however. He walked nine Padres and hit a batter. Burnett is 3-6 lifetime against the Padres with a 4.05 ERA in 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m trying to get on.” -- LF Domonic Brown, on bunting for the Phillies’ first hit of the game in the fifth inning Monday. Padres RHP Andrew Cashner went on to throw a two-hitter in San Diego’s 1-0 win over Philadelphia.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-15. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Grady Sizemore

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Domonic Brown

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.