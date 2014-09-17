Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- On May 12, 2001, right-hander A.J. Burnett pitched a no-hitter against the Padres in San Diego at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.

Tuesday night at Petco Park, Burnett took over the National League lead with his 17th loss this season.

Burnett allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings -- with three of the runs, including a two-run homer by Padres shortstop Alexi Amarista, coming on a walk and three straight hits after he retired the first two hitters he faced in the sixth.

Burnett is 4-10 with a 5.22 earned-run average in 17 starts on the road this season.

And despite his 2001 no-hitter against the Padres -- it wasn’t exactly a gem as he walked nine hitters and hit one while working for the Florida Marlins -- Burnett has a career record of 3-7 with a 3.44 ERA against the Padres in San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-82

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 8-7, 2.51 ERA) at Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 7-16, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Tony Gwynn Jr. was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday night while hitting in the lead-off spot for the Phillies. It was the San Diego native’s and former Padres’ first appearance at Petco Park since his Hall of Fame father passed away in June due to complications in his long battle against cancer of the parotid gland.

--LF Dominic Brown, who broke up Andrew Cashner’s no-hit Monday night with a fifth-inning bunt single against the shift, hit his 10th homer of the season Tuesday night. Brown, who was one of the targets of the Padres in trade talks, is 6-for-22 in his career at Petco Park with two homers and five RBIs in six games.

--SS Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer against the Padres Tuesday night and also drew two walks and scored a second run. The light-hitting Galvis has two homers and six RBIs against the Padres in 14 career games.

--LHP Cesar Jimenez allowed a RBI single to PH Jedd Gyorko Tuesday when he relieved RHP A.J. Burnett with two out in the sixth. It was the second of eight runners inherited by Jimenez to score. But Jimenez extended his string to 14 of scoreless appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to make any excuses. I messed up. I walked a guy with two outs and the curve ball to (Padres SS Alexi) Amarista wasn’t down enough. Bottom line, I didn’t get it done tonight.” -- RHP A.J. Burnett, who allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-15. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

