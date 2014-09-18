Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Shortly after Colbert Michael Hamels was born in San Diego on Dec. 27, 1983, the San Diego Padres presented his mother -- a Padres front office aide -- a lifetime contract for the young left-hander.

The contract, which still has a home in his baby book, was sealed with a footprint.

The Padres might want to see if they can activate that contract, as Hamels is a nemesis for the club he favored as a child.

Hamels, a product of Rancho Bernardo High in a northern San Diego suburb, held the Padres to one run on seven hits in seven inning Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over San Diego at Petco Park. He walked one and struck out seven.

The win fattened some already impressive Hamels numbers against the Padres.

He is 9-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 16 career starts against San Diego. He is 6-0 with a 1.24 ERA over his last eight starts against the Padres dating back to the 2010 season. The Phillies are 8-0 in those games.

Hamels is 5-1 with a 1.74 ERA in eight starts at Petco Park, and he is 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA over his last six starts in San Diego dating back to 2008. Philadelphia is 6-0 in those games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-82

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 9-12, 4.72 ERA) at Padres (LHP Robbie Erlin, 3-4, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ken Giles gave up a run on a walk and a single Wednesday night, ending several streaks. Giles retired 27 consecutive hitters before Padres CF Cameron Maybin drew a two-out walk in the ninth. When Maybin scored, it ended a streak of 10 straight scoreless appearances by Giles dating back to Aug. 23.

--1B Darin Ruf went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs Wednesday night. He was 2-for-19 over his 11 previous games dating back to Sept. 2. Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said the right-handed hitter would be back in the lineup frequently through the weekend, as the Phillies are facing five consecutive left-handed starters.

--CF Ben Revere went 2-for-5 Wednesday with a two-run double and a steal. It was Revere’s 53rd multi-hit game, which is the second-highest total in the major leagues to the 55 multi-hit games by Washington’s Denard Span. The steal was Revere’s 46th of the season, the most by a Phillie since Jimmy Rollins stole 47 in 2008. The last Phillie to steal 50 bases in a season was current first base coach Juan Samuel, who stole 53 in 1985.

--LF Dominic Brown, who went 2-for-4 Wednesday, is hitting .344 (11-for-32) over his past eight road games. Overall, Brown is hitting .267 (63-for-236) on the road this season compared to .198 (42-for-212) at home.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Cole has been solid all year even when he’s not been at his best. He was behind in the count a lot of the game, but he threw a good change tonight when behind in the count. He finds a way. And tonight, a couple double-plays came in handy.” -- Manager Ryne Sandberg, on LHP Cole Hamels, who pitched the Phillies to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-17. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.