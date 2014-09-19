Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Even though they lost three of four games at Petco Park this season, the Philadelphia Phillies still have the highest winning percentage (minimum 10 games) of any visiting team at the 11-season old downtown ballpark.

The Phillies are 27-10 in San Diego since Petco Park opened in 2004. That’s a .730 winning percentage.

The next-best record of a visiting team at Petco Park is .520 by the Colorado Rockies (51-47).

The Phillies have out-cored the Padres 163-109 at Petco Park. Phillies pitchers have a combined 2.70 ERA at Petco Park.

Philadelphia won 13 straight games at Petco Park from Aug. 17, 2008, through April 20, 2012.

Overall, the Phillies, despite losing three of four in San Diego this week, have had eight straight winning seasons against the Padres. Since 2007, the Phillies are 37-18 against the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-83

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies RHP David Buchanan (6-7, 3.75 ERA) at A’s LHP Jon Lester (15-10, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Ben Revere was 3-for-5 Thursday to raise his batting average to .309, the fifth-best mark in the National League. After going 0-for-6 in the first two games of the Padres series, Revere had back-to-back multi-hit games (5-for-10 with three RBIs). He also stole his 47th base Thursday. The last Phillie to steal 47 bases in a season was Jimmy Rollins in 2008. He needs three more steals to become the first Phillie to steal 50 bases since first-base coach Juan Samuel stole 53 in 1985. Thursday was Revere’s 54th multi-hit game of the season, leaving him one behind the major league-leading mark of Washington’s Denard Span.

--LF Dominic Brown was 2-for-4 against the Padres on Thursday night with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Brown was 6-for-15 in the four-game series with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. His fifth-inning, bunt single to beat the Padres defensive shift Monday broke up RHP Andrew Cashner’s no-hit bid.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick allowed three runs on six hits and five walks in five innings Thursday. The five walks equaled his season-worst total with two of the walks figuring in the scoring. Kendrick is 2-2 in September with a 3.20 ERA.

--SS Freddy Galvis was 2-for-4 with a double Thursday. He was 4-for-13 in the series against the Padres with a double, a homer and four RBIs. Galvis is a .214 career hitter with 12 homers and 51 RBIs in 162 games. He has a .260 career average against the Padres with two homers and eight RBIs in 16 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Five walks, there’s no command there. I really didn’t have any command from the start. I had to battle. I was pretty fortunate to get through with just three runs. It’s pretty tough for me to pitch without command. And I felt like I was behind in the count a lot. It’s tough for me to pitch like that.” -- Phillies RHP Kyle Kendrick after a loss to San Diego on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-18. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.