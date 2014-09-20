Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Philadelphia Phillies lost for the fifth time in their past six games Friday night, dropping a 3-1 decision to Oakland, but they got another solid start from rookie right-hander David Buchanan.

Buchanan (6-8) allowed three runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two. He allowed three or fewer earned runs for the 15th straight start, the longest streak by a Phillies rookie since Bruce Ruffin had a 16-game streak in 1986.

“He’s shown very good improvement,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said of Buchanan. “He’s really making the most of this opportunity. He’s come a long way in a lot of ways. He’s very good with the running game, he’s got some deception with his motion. He’s gaining confidence as he goes along. As far as stuff, this could have been one of his better outings.”

Buchanan pitched a strong game on the road. Over his past seven road starts, he’s 2-3 with a 2.35 ERA.

Phillies 1B Ryan Howard praised Buchanan for the “way that he’s handled himself and the poise that he’s shown” since being invited to spring training.

“He got a spring training invite and he took advantage of it,” Howard said. “He’s definitely earned his spot.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-84

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 3-2, 2.84 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 5-4, 2.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ryan Howard hit his 22nd home run of the season Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland. Howard hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, sending LHP Jon Lester’s first-pitch fastball over the 400-foot sign in center field. Howard went 1-for-4 and is now 2-for-27 for his career against the A‘s.

--RHP David Buchanan (6-8) gave up three runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 loss Friday night to Oakland. Buchanan struck out six and walked only two. The loss snapped a streak of five no-decisions for the rookie.

--CF Ben Revere went 1-for-4 Friday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland and is batting .300 in the first five games of Philadelphia’s 10-game road trip. In his past 73 games since June 26, Revere is batting .341.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) missed his 11th straight game but is making progress, manager Ryne Sandberg said before the game. “We’ll check him out today and see how he does in the pregame,” Sandberg said. “Seems to be doing pretty well. Full sprints is the last thing that he has not done yet. He did some jogging yesterday. So some full sprints will be the last test and we’ll see how he rebounds from that.”

--LF Domonic Brown was a late scratch from the starting lineup Friday night against Oakland. Grady Sizemore started in his place. Brown made a diving catch in the third inning Thursday against San Diego, landing hard on his right wrist.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a competitor. He’s a veteran guy who’s been in different situations many times. Was able to make pitches when he needed to.” - Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, on A’s pitcher Jon Lester, who beat the Phillies Friday even though Howard hit a homer off him.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Domonic Brown (right wrist) missed the Sept. 19 game. He is day-to-day

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-19. He may return sometime between Sept. 20-23.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.