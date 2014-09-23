Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Philadelphia Phillies right-hander A.J. Burnett moved past Charlie Hough and into 43rd place Sunday on baseball’s all-time strikeouts list with 2,363 after fanning three batters in an 8-6, 10-inning loss to Oakland.

Burnett, though, had walks, not strikeouts, on his mind after yet another rough outing. He walked six batters, matching his season high, and gave up six runs and three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

“I didn’t get anything done today, man,” said Burnett, who got a no-decision. “Being inconsistent in the strike zone is very frustrating. You’d rather give up 20 hits and 20 runs rather than walk them on the base and give them free passes. When you’re walking guys, constantly putting guys on base, not only it gives them an upper hand but it deflates your offense as well.”

In the bottom of the third inning, Burnett hit A’s designated hitter Adam Dunn with a pitch and walked three batters, including catcher Geovany Soto with the bases loaded. In the fifth, Burnett retired the A’s leadoff hitter but issued back-to-back walks to left fielder Brandon Moss and shortstop Nick Punto, ending his day.

”I didn’t make any pitches today from the get-go,“ Burnett said. ”We jumped out to the lead, the shutdown inning wasn’t there,“ Burnett said. ”Then in the last inning I walked more guys. I just walked ‘em all. It’s embarrassing.

“I was upset because the guys came out swinging the bat. Anytime the offense gives you runs ... I don’t think I would have been as upset if I would have got hit around the yard. But to be wild like that, it’s just hard to swallow. It’s embarrassing to me; it’s embarrassing to this team.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 9-7, 2.47 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 11-6, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was activated following his seven-game suspension. Last Sunday, Papelbon was ejected by crew chief Joe West on Sunday for making an indecent gesture toward Phillies fans while leaving the mound in the top of the ninth. Papelbon also apparently bumped umpires West and Marty Foster.

--RHP A.J. Burnett lasted just 4 1/3 innings but got a no-decision Sunday in an 8-6, 10-inning loss to Oakland. He allowed six runs on three hits while walking six, matching his season high. He had three strikeouts and moved past Charlie Hough into 43rd place on baseball’s all-time list with 2,663.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez gave up a two-run, walk-off home run to 3B Josh Donaldson with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday of an 8-6 loss to Oakland. Gonzalez is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA in five relief appearances over 4 1/3 innings. He has four strikeouts and three walks.

--RF Marlon Byrd went 2-for-5 with two doubles and drove in three runs Sunday in an 8-6, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Byrd, who leads the Phillies in home runs with 25, has 83 RBIs, second on the team to 1B Ryan Howard’s 93.

--OF Domonic Brown was out of the starting lineup for the third straight game Sunday against Oakland with a bruised right wrist, but he pinch hit in the 10th inning, striking out, and stayed in the game. “It’s just a bruise,” Brown said before the Phillies’ 8-6, 10-inning loss. “We took the X-ray and everything came back negative. I‘m all good to go.” Brown was injured Thursday making a diving catch against San Diego. He said he expects to start Tuesday against Miami after the Phillies’ off day Monday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Domonic Brown (right wrist) did not play Sept. 19-20. He pinch-hit Sept. 21 and remained in the game.

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-21. He was running in late September, but there was no target date for his return.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.