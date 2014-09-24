Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Phillies won just 73 games last season and have already clinched their second straight losing season.

The last time they had two straight seasons this bad was in 1999 and 2000, when they won a combined total of just 142 games.

So far, between last season and this year, they have won 144 with five left to play.

The Phillies have seemingly aged overnight, and a prime example of that is first baseman Ryan Howard.

He’s still dangerous as his 22 homers and 93 RBIs can attest.

But it’s hard to ignore the fact that his .689 OPS is easily a career low and a far cry from his .882 career average in that category.

His peak was a .1084 OPS in 2006, which seems like a very long time ago for Howard, who turns 35 in November.

What’s the problem? For starters, Howard is no longer crushing right-handers like he used to in his glory days. In fact, he has a higher OPS this season against lefties (.799) than against right-handers (.646).

For the Phillies to significantly improve next season, it stands to reason that Howard has to again be a dominant force in the middle of their lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-86

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 9-13, 4.73 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Brad Hand, 3-8, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyle Kendrick probably can’t wait until Wednesday, which is when he gets to face the Marlins again. He is 13-3 with a 3.57 ERA in 25 career games against the Marlins. Against the rest of baseball, he is only 60-65 with an ERA well over 4.00. Overall this season, he has lost two of his past three games. The only win -- naturally -- was against the Marlins as he allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings 10 days ago. A win on Wednesday would mark the sixth time Kendrick has had double figures in victories since breaking into the majors in 2007. He has only failed to reach the milestone twice, and, in one of those years, he only got two starts.

--LHP Cole Hamels pitched well on Tuesday against the Marlins, turning in his sixth straight quality start. He pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits, one walk and two runs. He has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in 21 consecutive road starts. Among active major-league starters, he has the second-best road ERA, trailing only Felix Hernandez.

--1B Ryan Howard, who turns 35 in November, has some good numbers this season. For example, he has 32 RBIs against lefty pitchers to lead all NL batters and rank second in the majors. That’s especially impressive considering Howard is a lefty hitter. Howard also ranks fourth in the NL in RBIs (93) and tied for third in go-ahead RBIs (28). He is still seeing a lot of pitches, ranking ninth in the NL in pitches per plate appearance.

--RF Marlon Byrd, a 13-year MLB veteran, has struck out a career-high 181 times this season, including once on Tuesday. His previous high was 144 in 2013. Then again, Byrd, 37, has hit a career-high 25 homers this season, which ties him for sixth place in the National League. He leads the Phillies in homers, extra-base hits and total bases. He also ranks second among NL right fielders in homers and RBIs (83). So, while the strikeouts are up, Byrd is still producing and needs six more RBIs to tie his career high.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s almost like he had to be perfect, but he continues to keep us in games.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg, praising Cole Hamels’ performance Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-22. He was running in late September, but there was no target date for his return. He may be done for the season.

--LF Domonic Brown (right wrist) did not play Sept. 19-20. He pinch-hit Sept. 21 and remained in the game.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.