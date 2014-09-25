Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Philadelphia Phillies need outfield help, which makes their pursuit of Yasmany Tomas no surprise.

Tomas, 23, is a power-hitting corner outfielder from Cuba. The Phillies went to the Dominican Republic on Sunday to scout Tomas, and they reportedly like him more than fellow Cuban outfielder Rusney Castillo, who recently got a $72.5 million contract from the Boston Red Sox.

Phillies GM Ruben Amaro was in the Dominican and also recently went to Japan, also in search of talent.

Whatever they do to fix their outfield, it likely won’t be cheap. Reports indicate Tomas could command a contract in excess of $100 million. And since the Phillies don’t have any outfielders ready in their farm system, they figure to spend on a player such as Tomas or MLB free agents such as Nelson Cruz or Melky Cabrera.

A trade is another option, but the Phillies need to do something to ignite an outfield includes the highly disappointing Domonic Brown in left field, the light-hitting and light-throwing Ben Revere in center and the aging Marlon Byrd in right.

Brown’s .652 on-base-plus-slugging percentage is the worst in MLB among qualifying left fielders since Juan Pierre in 2011. And Brown’s backups have been even worse. The aging Phillies are starved for young talent, and Brown is only 27, with one All-Star berth already on his resume.

But he hasn’t been the same since the 2013 All-Star Game, and a trade may be to his benefit as well as that of the Phillies.

The Phillies could probably accept Revere’s weak arm and lack of power (13 doubles and two homers in 146 games) if he drew more walks. But he has drawn just 13 walks all season, and that helps to negate the good things he does -- a .307 batting average and 47 steals in 55 attempts.

Still, Revere, 26, is likely a keeper and could work as long as Byrd keeps producing at his current clip in right field and the Phillies improve in left field.

Byrd is owed $8 million next season and has an $8 million option for 2016 that would vest depending on the number of at-bats.

But as good as Byrd has been -- he leads the team with 25 homers -- it’s likely the Phillies don’t trust his production based on his age and history. He will be 37 to start next season, and he was suspended for performance-enhancing drugs in 2012.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-86

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-8, 3.77 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 9-10, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Buchanan, a 25-year-old rookie from Atlanta, makes his 20th start of the season on Thursday when he faces the Marlins in Miami’s home finale for 2014. Two of those starts were against Miami. He beat the Marlins on June 24 when he allowed two runs in five innings. On Sept. 14, he allowed just one run in 6 1/3 innings against Miami but took a tough-luck loss. Thursday will mark Buchanan’s debut at Marlins Park.

--RHP Kyle Kendrick improved to 10-13 on Wednesday with a 2-1 win over the Marlins, allowing just one run in seven innings. He also improved to 14-3 for his career against the Marlins. In addition, Kendrick smashed his first extra-base hit of the season, a run-scoring double to left-center. Kendrick, who was hitting .092 at the time, swung at the first pitch while using the bat of Phillies power hitter Ryan Howard.

--LF Domonic Brown was an All-Star last year after he hit 23 homers and compiled a .535 slugging percentage before the break. But a concussion and a heel injury wrecked the rest of his 2013 season, when he slugged .390 with only four homers. And he has been worse, much worse, this year. In fact, his .652 on-base-plus-slugging percentage is the worst in MLB among qualifying left fielders since Juan Pierre in 2011. Brown is only 27, but it may be time for a change of scenery.

--CF Ben Revere has some value ... and some things he needs to work to improve. He can hit for average -- .305 last year and .307 this season. He’s young -- age 26 -- and fast with 47 steals in 55 attempts. He also hits more ground balls -- at about a 60 percent clip -- than just about anyone in baseball, which is good considering his speed. But the negatives on Revere include a weak arm, virtually no power (13 doubles and two homers) and a failure to produce anything close to an acceptable walk rate. Despite his healthy batting average, Revere’s on-base percentage is just .323 because he has drawn just 13 walks in 147 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Did I look rusty? It’s the life of a closer.” -- Phillies RHP Jonathan Papelbon said when asked if he was rusty as he closed out Philadelphia’s win in Miami after completing a seven-game suspension.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-23. He was running in late September, but he may be done for the season.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.