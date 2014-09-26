Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Shortstop Jimmy Rollins is unlikely to play in the three games that remain in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 2014 season because of a hamstring injury.

But the veteran can go into the offseason knowing he at least improved from 2013.

Rollins, who turns 36 in November, is one year removed from the worst season of his career. He had career lows in homers (six), RBIs (39) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage (.667) last season.

His numbers this year include 17 homers, 55 RBIs and an OPS of .717. Rollins hit just .243, but he added a career high 64 walks to go with 22 doubles, four triples and 28 steals.

Rollins is under contract next season for $11 million but is set to be a free agent in 2016.

With the Yankees’ Derek Jeter retiring this season, Rollins will become the oldest shortstop in the majors.

The Phillies could try to trade Rollins in the offseason, but that is unlikely. Rollins has the right to veto any trade, and he says he wants to stay in Philadelphia.

“I‘m still here,” Rollins said this week. “I will be here next year.”

The Phillies could certainly do far worse. Rollins’ OPS is among the top 10 in baseball among shortstops. And his contract, in today’s market, is far from outrageous.

“I don’t know what my overall grade will be,” Rollins said, “but you are never doing enough if you are not winning.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-87

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ervin Santana, 14-10, 3.88 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 4-2, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams makes his final start of the year, pitching Friday night at home against the Braves. Williams, 32, is a journeyman pitcher, posting a career record of 48-54 with a 4.39 ERA. He has pitched for seven MLB teams in nine years. He started this year with the Houston Astros and then the Texas Rangers before coming to Philadelphia. But say this for Williams: His eight starts this year with the Phillies -- a 4-2 record and a 2.45 ERA -- represent the best stretch of his career. Lifetime against the Braves, Williams is 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in seven games. But he now has a chance to finish this positive run with the Phillies and perhaps be in their plans for 2015.

--RHP David Buchanan, a 25-year-old rookie from Atlanta, made his 20th start of the season on Thursday against the Marlins, allowing nine hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. With so many hits in so few innings, Buchanan was constantly in trouble but got out of jams with the help of three double plays. He also needed reliever Antonio Bastardo to bail him out of a first-and-third, one-out situation in the sixth inning. Perhaps Buchanan’s biggest contribution of the day came with the bat. He drilled a line-drive double off the wall in left, which started a three-run Phillies rally.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon, 33, may be trade bait in the offseason. But his recent suspension for an on-field obscene gesture complicates matters. In addition, he is owed $13 million for next year and has a $13 million option for 2016 that vests if he finishes 50 games next season. Papelbon returned to the mound on Wednesday, earning a save with a scoreless ninth inning against the Marlins. Ironically, it was his blown save against the Marlins in Philadelphia that caused Phillies fans to boo Papelbon, who at that point “readjusted” his crotch area. Papelbon said what he did was not directed at the fans, but his behavior may make it tough for the Phillies to trade him.

--RHP Ken Giles, 24, is making his case for NL Rookie of the Year, although, in truth, he is a longshot -- the award usually goes to starters. He has a 3-1 record and a 1.21 ERA with one save and 12 holds in 43 appearances. He is averaging 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings and is limiting batters to a .162 batting average and a .219 on-base percentage. He ranks second among all NL relievers, trailing only Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, in percentage of outs recorded by strikeout. Giles also ranks in the top four among all NL relievers in several other categories.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As of late, his control hasn’t been as sharp. He’s gotten behind in the count and left some balls up, and the result has been some hits to right-handed batters.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg on LHP Jake Diekman after a loss to Miami on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-25. He was running in late September, but he may be done for the season.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.