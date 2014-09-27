Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- It appears the first of many changes in the Philadelphia Phillies’ front office started Friday. The team announced just minutes before first pitch that assistant general manager Marti Wolever would not have his contract renewed for the 2015 season.

Wolever’s duties included being the director of amateur scouting. The Phillies struggled to turn amateur players they have drafted into major league talent during the tenure of current general manager Ruben Amaro.

“The Phillies express appreciation for Marti’s many years of service to the organization,” Amaro said in a statement.

Amaro has been under pressure during the Phillies last few seasons. The Phillies entered 2014 with the league’s third-highest payroll at $180 million and will turn that into a last place finish in the National League East for the first time since 2000.

Part of that problem has been scouting, so the firing of Wolever does indeed make some bit of sense. Only one first-round pick since 2004, pitcher Joe Savery (2007), has played an inning with the Phillies.

It’s likely that more changes and shifts in the Phillies front office are to come next, though Amaro’s job appears safe at this point. Unless more changes are made to the roster, the Phillies will again have one of the highest payrolls in the game in 2015 with almost the same lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-87

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 11-12, 3.60 ERA) at Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-17, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Ben Revere took over the National League lead in hits Thursday with 181. He extended that to 182 Friday and remains one clear of Denard Span (181) with two games to play in the season. Despite his high average of .308, Revere’s on-base-plus-slugging remains relatively low at .325 given his batting clip.

--RHP Jerome Williams battled through six innings, giving up four runs in a no-decision. After a couple of rough stints earlier this season in the American League at Texas and Houston, where he combined for an abysmal 6.77 ERA, Williams has rebounded nicely with the Phillies and may have a case for the club’s 2015 rotation.

--2B Chase Utley has not hit a home run since Aug. 10, a streak that spans 146 consecutive at-bats. The long tenured Philadelphia middle infielder is continuing a recent trend of declining statistics in the second half of the season. Utley will be 36 when the 2015 season begins and it appears his best days are behind him.

--1B Ryan Howard may just be taking part in his final series at Citizen’s Bank Park. The team has not indicated whatsoever what the plans are moving forward with their $25 million per-year slugger. Howard’s struggles continued Friday night with a 1-4 performance at the plate. He is now batting just .219 on the year and has only 22 home runs to show for it.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been on a roll. He’s come a long way. He’s got a lot of conviction and confidence out there with two outstanding pitches. It’s somewhat dominant. It’s very impressive.” -- Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg on rookie reliever Ken Giles after a win over Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Jimmy Rollins (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 8 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 9-26. He was running in late September, but he may be done for the season.

--LHP Mario Hollands (left elbow flexor strain) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 5. He will not require surgery. He will rest his arm in hopes of being ready for the 2015 season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (left flexor pronator strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He will not require surgery, though his season is over. He might begin throwing in November, and he hopes to be ready for the start of next season.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP A.J. Burnett

RHP Kyle Kendrick

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

LHP Antonio Bastardo

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez

RHP Mike Adams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Wil Nieves

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Cory Asche

INF Andres Blanco

INF Freddy Galvis

INF/OF Darin Ruf

INF Cesar Hernandez

INF Maikel Franco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Domonic Brown

CF Ben Revere

RF Marlon Byrd

OF Grady Sizemore

OF Tony Gwynn Jr.