Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- It had been awhile since Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Jeff Francoeur last rounded the bases at the big-league level -- two months shy of two years, to be more precise.

The last time the 31-year-old journeyman outfielder hit one out of a major-league park was June 16, 2013, when he was a member of the Kansas City Royals. Since then, he spent time with the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, where he bounced between the majors and minors.

So to say that his three-run home run that helped lift the Phillies past the Red Sox in a 4-2 win on Wednesday night felt good might be a bit of an understatement.

“I went on ‘Baseball Tonight’ after, and the guys were saying it was my first home run since 2013, and I said, ‘No, I hit 17 in El Paso last year,'” he said with a laugh. “It’s been a lot of hard work, last year makes you appreciate being back up here and getting those opportunities, and you don’t want to miss them when you get an opportunity.”

Francoeur was down at the Triple-A level with El Paso for almost all of the 2014 season, but made the Phillies’ big-league roster out of spring training. He hopes to stick around and show he can still be a productive major-league hitter.

Soon after making his major-league debut with Atlanta 10 years ago, Francoeur was one of the best young hitters in the National League, playing all 162 games in both 2006 and 2007 and hitting .293 with 19 home runs and 105 RBIs in his third year in the league. But he hit just .235 in 148 games with the Royals in 2012, and hasn’t had a consistent starting job since then.

It will take quite a few more games like the one he had against Boston on Wednesday night (2-for-4, three RBIs) to see his name in the lineup card night in and night out, but for now he’s just happy to be contributing to a major-league team, even one that might be the worst in the league.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “I think (being in the minors) taught me to just enjoy each game, each at-bat and just have fun with it. If anything it relaxes you a little bit more, and that’s important.”

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Justin Masterson, 7-9, 5.88 ERA in 2014) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 6-8, 3.75 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang (1-0, 0.00) had a strong debut in a Phillies uniform, going 6 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight and walking one in a 4-2 win over Boston. Harang, who’s pitched for seven teams in the last six seasons, gave up no runs in a starting effort for the first time since July 19, 2014, when he went six scoreless innings against the Phillies while pitching for Atlanta.

--RHP David Buchanan makes his season debut on Thursday against the Red Sox. In six spring training appearances (four starts), Buchanan went 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA, striking out 15 and walking two in 21 innings of work. Last season, his first at the big-league level, he went 6-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 20 games (20 starts).

--OF Odubel Herrera (foot) is day-to-day after fouling a ball of his foot in the Phillies’ opener on Monday. He was held out of the starting lineup on Wednesday.

--LHP Mario Hollands (elbow) had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow on Wednesday and will miss the entire season. The 26-year-old reliever appeared in 50 games last year, going 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA, his first year in the major leagues.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated. This is the second season in a row that Gonzalez has had shoulder trouble; he had tendinitis in his right shoulder at the beginning of last season. He was signed by the Phillies for $12 million over three years in August 2013, but has only appeared in six games for the major-league club since then.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was able to really locate my fastball, that was a big thing. I was able to throw some of my off-speed stuff for strikes early in the count, get ahead and work off of that, but the biggest thing was locating both sides of the plate with my fastball and keep them off-balance.” - Phillies RHP Aaron Harang, on throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Odubel Herrera (foot) is day-to-day after fouling a ball of his foot in the Phillies’ opener on April 6. He was held out of the starting lineup on April 8.

--LHP Mario Hollands (elbow) had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow April 8. He will miss the rest of the 2015 season.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on April 8 that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on April 8 that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated.

--RF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He could be ready to be activated by mid-April.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. The Phillies are optimistic he can join their rotation by early May.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF/INF Darin Ruf