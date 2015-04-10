Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Jonathan Papelbon caused a bit of a stir when the Philadelphia Phillies closer was quoted in the Boston Globe saying that he doesn’t “really feel much like a Phillie.”

The clamor apparently stopped somewhere short of the manager’s door.

“I didn’t read any of that or hear any of that,” Phillies skipper Ryne Sandberg said before Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Papelbon spent his first seven seasons in Boston, making four All-Star teams. Signed by the Phillies as a free agent in November 2011, he saved 107 games in three-plus seasons. That includes Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over the Red Sox, in which he went 1 1/3 innings.

“He’s been all on board with what’s happening here,” Sandberg said. “He’s been a guy that leads the bullpen. He was very good in spring training, as far as being a leader and leading in the drills, so that’s what I base everything on with Pap, and his ability to get three outs at the end of the game. Or four.”

Pressed further on the matter, Sandberg said, “I don’t what you’re talking about. ... I don’t read the Boston Globe, so I don’t know what was said. All I know is, he’s been a good influence here. He’s done everything asked of him and he’s one of the veteran guys that’s on board with help leading the young players, and that he’s doing his part in that.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 10-10, 3.57 ERA in 2014) at Phillies (RHP Jerome Williams, 6-7, 4.77 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jerome Williams, who went 6-7 with a 4.77 ERA while pitching for three teams in 2014, makes his season debut Friday against the Nationals. He went 0-4 with a 7.40 ERA in spring training, and in two outings against Washington last season (including one start) was 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA. He has faced the Nats four times in his career, three of them as a starter, and is 0-1 with a 4.58 ERA.

--RHP David Buchanan took the loss Thursday against Boston and is winless over his last 10 starts, dating back to last Aug. 6, when he defeated Houston. He was largely victimized by shoddy run support in his final nine starts of 2014, when he went 0-3 with a 2.94 ERA, but on Thursday he struggled with his control, throwing just 44 strikes among the 79 pitches he needed to get through three innings. He later said he was overthrowing. Buchanan, who saw a string of 16 consecutive starts in which he allowed three runs or fewer come to an end, also made a throwing error. In all, Buchanan gave up six runs on seven hits while striking out one and walking four.

--2B Chase Utley, hitless in the first two games of the season, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single Thursday against Boston. The RBI was the 888th of his career, moving him past Jimmy Rollins and into sole possession of fifth place on the team’s all-time list. Utley, who hit a team-high .412 in spring training, has struck out four times in his first 11 at-bats this season, equaling the team lead.

--SS Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 Thursday, his first hits of the season, but committed a career-high two errors. The last Phillies shortstop to have two or more errors in a game was Jimmy Rollins on Aug. 10, 2010, against the Dodgers.

--RHP Justin DeFratus worked two scoreless innings in relief Thursday against Boston and struck out a career-high four. He extended his scoreless-innings streak to 11, spread over 11 games dating back to Sept. 3, 2014. Over that span he is holding opposing hitters to a .154.

--OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

--RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, is scheduled to make a four-inning rehab start Friday at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies are optimistic he can join their rotation by early May.

--OF Odubel Herrera fouled a pitch off his left foot on Opening Day and did not start Wednesday or Thursday against Boston. He entered Wednesday’s game as a defensive replacement and drew a walk as a pinch hitter in the third inning Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I tried to be too aggressive.” -- Phillies RHP David Buchanan, who took the loss Thursday against Boston.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Odubel Herrera (foot) is day-to-day after fouling a ball of his foot in the Phillies’ opener on April 6. He was held out of the starting lineup on April 8-9, but played both games.

--LHP Mario Hollands (elbow) had Tommy John surgery on his left elbow April 8. He will miss the rest of the 2015 season.

--RHP Ethan Martin (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on April 8 that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then reevaluated.

--RHP Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez (right shoulder) underwent an MRI on April 8 that revealed right shoulder inflammation. He’ll be shut down for 2-3 weeks and then re-evaluated.

--RF Domonic Brown (left Achilles tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9.

--RHP Chad Billingsley (Tommy John surgery in April 2013, right elbow flexor tendon surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He is scheduled to make a four-inning rehab start at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on April 10. The Phillies are optimistic he can join their rotation by early May.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF/INF Darin Ruf