Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- It took a change of scenery -- another one, really -- for Philadelphia Phillies reliever Justin DeFratus to find himself.

Last year, he rebounded after an early-season stint with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. This year, all it took was a trip north.

“Since spring training, it just seems like he’s turned it up a notch,” manager Ryne Sandberg said before Friday’s game against Washington.

DeFratus has two scoreless outings to date, the latest a two-inning stint in Thursday’s 6-2 loss to Boston in which he struck out a career-high four. He extended his scoreless-innings streak to 11, spread over 11 games dating back to Sept. 3, 2014. Over that span he is holding opposing hitters to a .154 average.

Sandberg said DeFratus has shown an improved fastball, as well as a tighter slider.

“That’s the combination he has when he’s successful,” the manager said. “It feels like he’s actually turned it up a notch with some adrenaline, also.”

When DeFratus was sent to the minors last April, it was so that he might improve his location. Sandberg also said he had “a little bit of a loopy slider that was hanging in the (strike) zone.”

DeFratus wound up 3-1 with a 2.39 ERA in 54 games with the Phillies, and he spent 15 games with Lehigh Valley in the middle of last season.

“Since he came back last year, he showed improvement,” Sandberg said. “I think that’s something he can always think back on.”

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 16-6, 2.41 ERA in 2014) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 0-1, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Cole Hamels, Saturday’s starter, surrendered a career-high four home runs in five innings and was tagged with an 8-0 loss to Boston on Opening Day. Hamels, winless in his last three starts dating back to a victory at San Diego on Sept. 17, 2014, was 0-2 with a 2.96 ERA in four starts against Washington last season, and is 15-8 with a 2.63 ERA in 32 career outings against the Nationals.

--RHP Jerome Williams, who went 0-4 with a 7.40 ERA in spring training, yielded a leadoff homer to Washington’s Michael Taylor in the first on Friday night but otherwise went unscathed in six innings of work, while earning a no-decision. He allowed five hits and one walk while striking out six, and later said he benefited greatly from two bullpen sessions following his final spring start. “I really wanted to get back to where I wanted to be,” he said. “It was just throwing the ball down (in the strike zone).”

--SS Freddy Galvis followed up a two-hit game by going 3-for-3 with a walk in Friday’s victory over Washington. Galvis, the Phils’ first regular shortstop other than Jimmy Rollins since 2000, hit .176 in 43 games last season and .278 in spring training. He said his focus has been on hitting the ball on the ground. “I feel good,” Galvis said. “My approach is much better. I just try to stick with it.”

--RHP Ken Giles, whose work to date had been cause for some concern, pitched a scoreless inning in relief Friday night against Washington. Giles had walked three and allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning Wednesday against Boston, after pitching to a 6.08 ERA in spring training. As a rookie last year he went 3-1 with a 1.18 ERA in 44 games, and struck out 64 in 45 2/3 innings.

--2B Cesar Hernandez had a two-run pinch-hit single in a four-run seventh inning Friday night, as the Phillies rallied past Washington, 4-1. Hernandez was batting for just the third time this season, and the hit was his first. It came on the first pitch from Nationals reliever Xavier Cedeno, a fastball. “I was only ready for the fastball,” Hernandez said. “I tried to hit the ball hard.” Added teammate Freddy Galvis, “Sometimes it’s good to swing early. We’re cold. We’re on the bench. Sometimes they throw the fastball right away. He got it good, and he got two RBIs.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel good. My approach is much better. I just try to stick with it. ... I think I learned that I have to stay on the ground -- try not to hit too many pop-ups. That’s what we’re working on.” -- Phillies SS Freddy Galvis, who went 3-for-3 Friday after going 2-for-4 Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, went 3 1/3 innings in rehab start April 10 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He allowed three runs on four hits (two of them homers), while striking out four and walking one. Of his 58 pitches, 39 were strikes.

--OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown will also spend some time at Triple-A, and that it will be “two or three weeks” before he appears in a major league game.

--OF Odubel Herrera (sore left foot) was hurt April 6. He was held out of the starting lineup April 8-9, but he played both games. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

LHP Cesar Jimenez

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF/INF Darin Ruf