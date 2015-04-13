Philadelphia Phillies - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Going .500 over a six-game homestand to start the season may not seem successful, but for the rebuilding Philadelphia Phillies, it’s a positive in 2015.

With a pair of three-game series against the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals -- teams with playoff expectations -- the Phillies held their own, going 3-3 and nearly sweeping the Nationals.

Philadelphia fell to Washington 4-3 in 10 innings on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. But when looking at the big picture, Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg was pleased.

“I liked the fight in the guys,” Sandberg said. “We had a chance to win all but Opening Day. That’s a good sign.”

The Phillies were picked by Las Vegas odds makers to finish with the majors’ fewest wins in 2015 at 68.5. The Nationals, favored to win their second straight NL East title, got all they could handle from them.

Philadelphia erased deficits in the seventh and eighth innings to steal the first two games of the series before nearly rallying past Washington on Sunday.

“The guys have fought back to win some games,” Sandberg said. “The energy’s there, the fight’s there, so we’ll just continue to work at it and do little things a little bit better. But to start off the homestand with the guys going about the way they did, leaving 3-3, there’s some satisfaction to that, we can build on that.”

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-1, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Harang is scheduled to start Monday afternoon against the Mets at Citi Field. Harang shined in his Phillies debut, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight in his team’s 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Over the last three seasons, the 36-year-old veteran is 3-2 in five starts against the Mets with a 2.05 ERA and .162 opponents’ batting average.

--RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, Sunday’s starter, was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before the game. He made his season debut and threw six innings of two-run ball, while striking out five in a no-decision. “O‘Sullivan gave us a big lift today with his outing,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said postgame. O‘Sullivan went 0-1 with a 6.39 ERA in three games (two starts) last season for the Phillies.

--1B Ryan Howard’s struggles continued Sunday in the Phillies’ 4-3 loss to the Nationals, as he went 0-for-4 with four inning-ending strikeouts and six men left on base. Howard, who was booed heavily Sunday by fans, is 3-for-20 (.150) with no home runs and one RBI to the start season. “(Howard) is just looking for some consistency,” Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He was a little bit behind the fastball off of (Max) Scherzer. Just didn’t connect today.”

--3B Cody Asche collected three hits Sunday in the Phillies’ loss, two of which came off of Nationals starter Max Scherzer, who allowed six in six innings of work. “Max is a good pitcher, very polished,” Asche said. “We might have left a couple chances out there, but overall I think we had a good plan against him, trying to attack his stuff early and not let him get too deep to his secondary stuff. We’ll see ... we’re gonna get him again in a couple days here.” Asche, who did not start the previous two games, hit in the three-spot Sunday and is off to a 6-for-14 start (.429).

--LHP Cesar Jimenez was designated for assignment on Sunday. Jimenez appeared in one game this season, recording the final two outs in the 8-0 Opening Day loss to the Boston Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys have fought back to win some games. The energy’s there, the fight’s there, so we’ll just continue to work at it and do little things a little bit better.” -- Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg after a loss to Washington on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Philadelphia Phillies - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chad Billingsley, on the disabled list since March 27 following right flexor tendon surgery, went 3 1/3 innings in rehab start April 10 for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He allowed three runs on four hits (two of them homers), while striking out four and walking one. Of his 58 pitches, 39 were strikes.

--OF Domonic Brown, on the disabled list since March 27 with left Achilles tendinitis, began a rehab assignment at Class A Clearwater on April 9. Manager Ryne Sandberg said Brown will also spend some time at Triple-A, and that it will be “two or three weeks” before he appears in a major league game.

--OF Odubel Herrera (sore left foot) was hurt April 6. He was held out of the starting lineup April 8-9, but he played both games. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Mario Hollands (Tommy John surgery in April 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He is out for the season.

--LHP Cliff Lee (torn flexor tendon in left elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list March 16. He was shut down from throwing in early March but is going to attempt to rehab the ailment without surgery.

--RHP Jonathan Pettibone (right shoulder surgery in May 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He progressed to throwing off a mound as of mid-March. The timetable for his return was uncertain.

ROTATION:

LHP Cole Hamels

RHP Aaron Harang

RHP David Buchanan

RHP Jerome Williams

RHP Sean O‘Sullivan

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Ken Giles

LHP Jake Diekman

RHP Justin De Fratus

RHP Luis Garcia

RHP Jeanmar Gomez

RHP Dustin McGowan

CATCHERS:

Carlos Ruiz

Cameron Rupp

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Howard

2B Chase Utley

SS Freddy Galvis

3B Cody Asche

INF/OF Cesar Hernandez

INF Andres Blanco

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Odubel Herrera

RF Grady Sizemore

OF/INF Darin Ruf